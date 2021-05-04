On the talk show Opposite Poles, tried to explain the celebration that had made a deputy ‘running like Naruto ‘ for the approval of a law last year showing his vast knowledge about this anime. He mentioned that ‘that’s a Naruto war dance’. But, the deputy’s statement does not end there, but continues saying: ‘I understand that Naruto are the soldiers in the anime world (…) So there is a whole symbolism’. Here we leave you a clip with these statements.

For the deputy Schalper, the Naruto‘They use this dance to provoke the great authorities and the power they fight. But, if you know about it and have seen at least one image of NarutoYou will know that there is only one, that he is not a soldier and that, much less, does war dances. However, this deputy from chili he just doesn’t know it and he became the meme of all Latin America.

Naruto doesn’t do war dances

We know this very well. This manga of Masashi Kishimoto It is one of the most important works of recent years and it continues to be broadcast thanks to Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. And, now that we are in electoral times, politicians across the continent want to take advantage of the popularity of this saga to obtain some votes. However, I don’t know if they are succeeding.

Schalper’s statements did not take long to become the mockery of the internet, between memes, vmas, tweets and everything. Both otakus and normies took advantage of this opportunity to laugh at the Chilean deputy Schalper and his vast knowledge about Naruto.

So, if you don’t want to look like this Chilean deputy and you want to know more about Naruto or other anime, video games and geek culture, we recommend you read:



