The president of the Chilean Congress, Vlado Mirosevic, launched this Friday (28) the idea of ​​creating a humanitarian “corridor” to resolve the migratory crisis on the northern border, where hundreds of people are trying to leave Chile and enter Peru irregularly. two days ago.

Speaking to a local television channel, Mirosevic suggested opening a multiparty dialogue to prevent the crisis from deepening and reaching the extremes of the problem created two years ago at the Colchane crossing, on the border with Bolivia, during the previous administration.

Mirosevic arrived this Friday in the border city of Arica, where he will meet with the undersecretary of the Interior, Manuel Monsalve, the governor of the region, Jorge Díaz, and other political, military and security authorities, to analyze the situation, which has triggered a diplomatic crisis between Lima and Santiago.

The political conflict broke out on Monday (24), after América Televisión aired a report on the program fourth power

denouncing that the Chilean military and the carabineros were facilitating the overnight entry into Peru of Venezuelan migrants who wanted to flee Chile, through illegal crossings in the region of Arica.

With hundreds of irregular migrants stranded at the border for several days, political tensions rose on Friday after the mayor of the Peruvian border town of Tacna, Pascual Güisa, called Chilean President Gabriel Boric “irresponsible” and accused his government of of “transferring the problem [da migração] to the border”.

In addition, the Peruvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Chilean ambassador to Peru to express “its protest at the lack of cooperation shown by the Chilean police authorities, which led to the events that occurred” on Thursday (27), when clashes were recorded in the common border, after which a group of migrants bypassed the police cordon and started to cross in the middle of the desert, although many were intercepted and returned.

State of emergency in Peru

These incidents coincided with the first day of the state of emergency decreed by the Peruvian government in Tacna and in all other districts and provinces in the departments bordering Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil and Chile, as reported by People’s Gazette.

In the same vein, Peruvian Prime Minister Alberto Otárola urged Boric to “solve his problems and not throw them to another country”, before admitting that they are “actively” talking to the Chilean immigration authorities to resolve the tension at this border point, which worsened after its militarization. Otárola also stated that the migratory crisis “does not affect” diplomatic relations with Chile, but “forces” the two countries to “actively cooperate”.

In response, Chile summoned the Peruvian ambassador to Santiago and informed her that it would present a formal letter of protest against the statements made against the president.