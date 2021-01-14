Denis Vinokurov, press secretary of the Russian Embassy in Santiago, said that the Chilean authorities have shown interest in the Russian vaccine against the new coronavirus. RIA News.

According to him, representatives of the Chilean Foreign Ministry held a remote meeting with the Russian Institute of Gamalea to prepare an agreement on the exchange of information on the Sputnik V vaccine.

“This week, a meeting was held between the Chilean authorities and the Gamaleya laboratory to reach an agreement that would allow the transmission of information on the results of the Sputnik V vaccine to Chilean scientists,” Vinokurov said.

Earlier it was reported that production of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine had started in Brazil. This was announced in social networks by the pharmaceutical company Uniao Quimica, which will produce the drug.

Note that Russia will supply 150 million doses of coronavirus vaccine to Brazil this year, the first deliveries are expected in January. Sputnik V vaccination has already begun in the country.