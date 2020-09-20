Late very Chilean in Heliópolis, with Manuel Pellegrini, Claudio Bravo and Fabián Orellana under the spotlight. The victory in Vitoria especially liked the new defensive order which Engineer seems to have endowed this Betis with, fundamentally spiced up by a save from Buin’s goalkeeper, who was excellent in his footwork. Winning this afternoon, even drawing, would allow the green and white team set his best start in Primera since 2011, when with Pepe Mel at the helm he counted his first four games by wins. Orellana also convinced in his official debut as Blanquivioleta. The often fanciful San Joaquín led his team in successful passes and crosses to the area from a much more centered position than usual, behind the center forward.

Only the resounding failure of Jordi Masip under sticks prevented Sergio’s added three on the first day, against Real Sociedad, So few will miss the Catalan goalkeeper this afternoon, who will have to quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus. His replacement, Roberto Jiménez, a priori becomes the other great protagonist against a rival who he hasn’t been particularly good at it, Well, he has scored 21 goals in 9 games … And before a coach, Pellegrini, who denied him when they agreed at West Ham a few seasons ago. There will be revenge or surrender.

Betis dreams of the leadership many years later, and his coach doubts whether to qualify the eleven that he had against Alavés, so sober behind but not very animated in attack. You are likely to choose conservatism and not touch what triumphed in Mendizorroza. Meanwhile, apart from the forced change in the goal, Sergio González is considering giving Kike in instead of Míchel to offer more work in the midfield, and the discreet match of Óscar Plano against Real offers options to Pablo Hervías. Guardiola would play upstairs, with Weissman waiting for his chance on the bench.