Chile defeated Venezuela 4-2 on penalties, after a one-goal draw in 90 minutes, in the match for fifth place in the Copa América in Colombia-2022 and kept one of the two Conmebol quotas in the playoffs for the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

In the close match between the two teams that finished third in groups A and B of the first phase, the Chileans celebrated their victory thanks to the two charges that Vinotinto missed in the penalty shootout, at the Centennial Stadium in Armenia.

The emotional tie that led to the shots from the penalty spot

Chile had taken the lead in the 65th minute with a goal from Daniela Zamora. But in the final part of the match, two players dressed as heroes and villains.

Deyna Castellanos (cen.), in action against Chile.

First, the Venezuelan Deyna Castellanos scored an agonizing tie at 90+2 after a weak response from the Chilean goalkeeper, Christiane Endler, and forced the definition from 12 steps.

In penalties, Castellanos came down from heaven to earth and sent Venezuela’s first charge over the crossbar. His partner Kika Moreno also lost the duel against Endler, who saved the shot.

For La Roja, Rosario Balamaceda missed a shot, but veteran Carla Guerrero scored the fifth and final to win the game.

Chile seeks to repeat qualification for the World Cup

Chile’s so-called “golden generation” will have the chance to play in their second World Cup. Before landing in New Zealand and Australia-2023, he must pass an international playoff in February.

By reaching this stage, Venezuela qualified for the 2023 Pan American Games, which will be held in Santiago. Chile, being local, did not compete for that benefit.

The semifinals of the Cup will begin on Monday in Bucaramanga. The local Colombia will face Argentina, which plans to ruin the yellow party at the Alfonso López stadium.

On Tuesday, favorites Brazil will test their superiority against Paraguay on the same stage. The winners will go directly to the greatest event in football. A match for third place will split the third ticket to the World Cup and the second to the playoffs.

SPORTS

with AFP