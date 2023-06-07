AFPi

06/06/2023 – 17:57

Chile is going to put into orbit a new satellite, the FASat-Delta, destined to capture terrestrial images and that will be launched through a rocket of the company SpaceX, of the tycoon Elon Musk.

“The immediate need [do satélite] is linked to defence, but a satellite image provides a lot of information that can be useful in different areas” such as “monitoring areas that have been affected by a natural disaster”, explained to AFP Daniel Moraga, commander of the Space Operations Group of the Chilean Air Force (FACh).

The satellite, owned by FACh and the Israeli company ImageSat International (ISI), will be put into orbit on Monday, the 12th, by the Falcon 9 Block 5 rocket, developed and operated by SpaceX.

The ship, owned by the company that also owns the social network Twitter and electric car maker Tesla, will carry more satellites. During its journey, Falcon 9 will leave each of these devices in the requested orbit. The rocket will take off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, United States.

FASat-Delta, which is part of the Chilean National Satellite System, can capture images in grayscale, color, and 90-second videos. It weighs 90 kg, which classifies it as a small satellite, and should operate in low orbit, at an altitude of 550 km.

Chile has already launched three satellites into space: the first (FASat-Alfa, 1995) was not successful and the second (FASat-Bravo, 1998) was experimental. The third, FASat-Charlie, which is also focused on capturing images, was put into orbit in December 2011 and is still in operation.

