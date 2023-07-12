First modification: Last modification:
In recent years, Chile has experienced an increase in the flow of migrants within its territory. Its borders with Bolivia and Peru are some of the most important access routes for foreigners seeking to reach the country. For this reason, the Chilean Government will implement the biometric control with which it intends to register more than 190,000 foreigners over 18 years of age.
