The Constitutional Convention of Chile already delivered the first draft of the new Magna Carta to the Harmonization Commission, which is in charge of finalizing the corrections to the document that will be delivered on July 4 to the President’s government Gabriel Boric.

​

According to the most recent polls, 45.6 percent of Chileans say they will vote against the new constitution, while only 27.1 percent say they will vote in the affirmative.

The act took place after ten months of plenary sessions, in which more than 150 constituents worked on the drafting of the Magna Carta that will govern in Chile, in case the population approves the text through a plebiscite scheduled for September 4, a scenario that, increasingly, is becoming more uncertain.

The perception of the performance of the Constitutional Convention, on which 59.9 percent of Chileans say they do not trust their jobshas been affected by the same popularity of Boric, disapproved by 61.1 percent of those surveyed by Activa, and by the controversy around different articles of the draft of the Constitution.

In defense of the work of the Convention, Tammy Pustilnick, coordinator of the Harmonization Commission, He assured EL TIEMPO that the Constitution will pay more attention to the guarantee of social rights.

Gabriel Boric, President of Chile. Photo: EFE / Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

What is the job of the Harmonization Commission?

The main objective is to make a detailed observation of each of the articles that were approved in plenary and that we have in the draft, to ensure both the technical quality and the coherence of the text. We divide our work into three phases: the first consists of establishing a basic structure of the chapters of the Constitution. We did that this week. The second phase consists of distributing and logically ordering each of the 499 items in these headings. Finally, we do the harmonization work, which involves reviewing possible inconsistencies, contradictions, and repetitions.

What happens if they find any gaps or contradictions?

One of our competencies is to raise alerts about possible inconsistencies. What we do then is propose a solution, but the last word belongs to the plenary.

In other words, they cannot change the background… Exactly, the regulation establishes that we cannot alter the background of the articles under any circumstances. What we do, then, is to make a revision to give coherence to the draft.

What was the most found in this initial review?

Despite the fact that as a committee we have not yet begun the detailed analysis of the articles, I have reviewed the vast majority of the text and what is most repeated, rather than inconsistencies between one section or another, They are duplicities. This means that we have two or more articles that say the same thing, but in a different way. Our challenge will be to merge those articles for a harmonic text.

One criticism that has been leveled at the draft has to do with its length…

I would like to note that the technical quality of a Constitution cannot be judged by the length of the text. In addition, the criticism that is made is based on a draft, not on the final text. If in the commission we find the need to merge some sections, the consequence will be to reduce the articles. However, that is not our main goal.

Maria Elisa Quinteros, president of the Constitutional Convention, with the draft of the new constitution of Chile.

One of the biggest changes that Chile would undergo is its definition as a ‘Social State of Law’. How will this be reflected in practice?

Chile will go from being a subsidiary State to a supportive one. That means recognizing that the State has to protect, promote and guarantee rights.

This is one of the most important changes that Chile will have, advancing from a subsidiary State to a supportive one. That means recognizing that the State has to protect, promote and guarantee rights. What history has shown us is that state abstention is not enough to achieve the basic objective of protecting rights, especially social rights. Now the public sphere and the role of the State will be strengthened in this homework.

Chile would also be an ecological state…

Within this paradigm shift, there is also an emphasis on caring for nature and the environment. We give a guide on how to relate to nature, by recognizing it as a subject of rights. In this line, another important aspect, the recognition of the human right to water. There is a gigantic debt in our country regarding how we have privatized the use of water and that is something that will also change.

Among the most notorious measures is the replacement of the Senate by a Chamber of Regions. How will it work?

I celebrate this change in the political system, because this is related to the legal form of State that comes in the new Constitution. It will also be a Region State, in which he will give greater emphasis and vote to the different areas of the country. Currently, Chile is a unitary and centralist State. The Chamber of Regions gives meaning to this new paradigm, because these new voices had to see themselves represented.

Likewise, a parity democracy was determined. What does this mean in terms of fairness?

We are materializing the demands that feminist movements have made for years. But not only that, we also recognize the equality of men and women in leadership spaces.

This is a breakthrough that excites me a lot. We must, in turn, remember that we are the first country in the world that is writing a constitution in parity and we are demonstrating what a joint state body can achieve. We are materializing the demands that feminist movements have made for years. But not only that, we also recognize the equality of men and women in leadership spaces, which, in itself, strengthens democracy.

The fall in popularity of the Constitution is undeniable. What will the Convention do in case of rejection?

That is something about which as a constituent it is not up to me to give a statement, because my work has stages. We have a government and Congress, which will have to make the pertinent decisions in the event that it is rejected.

When would the Constitution take effect? How will the transition be?

Parallel to the Harmonization Commission, the Preamble Commission and the Transitory Articles Commission are also working. The latter will have the responsibility of laying down an article that moves from the current institutionality to what is proposed in the new Constitution.

Diego Stacy Salazar

International Writing EL TIEMPO

@diego_stacey