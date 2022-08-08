Bogota (AFP) – Chile will be the guarantor of the peace process that the Government of Gustavo Petro will resume with the ELN, the last recognized guerrilla group in Colombia, President Gabriel Boric announced after a meeting between the two leaders this Monday in Bogotá.

Both leaders spoke about the talks in the making with the guerrillas of the National Liberation Army (ELN) the day after the inauguration of Petro, Colombia’s first left-wing leader who promised in his investiture speech to work for a “peace true and final.

“We have expressed our full willingness to continue collaborating in the terms that the Colombian government deems most useful to its cause,” Boric said at a press conference.

For now, he added, “that is limited (…) to being one of the guarantor countries of the process to the extent that this, which remained in suspensive points, is resumed.”

Emerged in 1964 in light of the Cold War, the ELN agreed to negotiate with the government of Nobel Peace Prize winner Juan Manuel Santos, first in Quito, Ecuador; and then in Cuba, site of the agreement that led to the disarmament of the now-defunct FARC guerrilla in 2017.

A Colombian National Liberation Army (ELN) rebel shows off his armband as he poses for a photo, in the jungles of northwest Colombia August 31, 2017. © Federico Rios / Reuters

However, the Government of Iván Duque interrupted the talks in 2019 after the car bomb attack against a police cadet school in Bogotá, which left 22 dead, in addition to the aggressor.

In addition to Chile, Brazil, Cuba, Norway and Venezuela have served as guarantors of the negotiation that the ELN and the new Colombian Executive are now preparing to resume.

“Today we would have to ask all those governments if they want, if they want to continue being guarantors of the process that is restarted,” Petro said on Monday.

At the moment there is no date for the parties to sit down to talk.

The Colombian president added that it is also pending to define if Havana will host the negotiations again.

In this regard, he mentioned that Cuba had been affected “very much” by Duque’s decision to disregard the protocols that provided that in the event that the dialogue failed, the rebel negotiators would have guarantees to return to Colombian territory.

Gustavo Petro’s inauguration was attended by several regional leaders such as the Chilean president, Gabriel Boric, the Argentine president, Alberto Fernández, and the Ecuadorian president, Guillermo Lasso. EFE – Mauricio Duenas Castañeda

On the contrary, he unsuccessfully demanded that the Cuban authorities hand over the delegates to prosecute them for terrorism, which deteriorated relations between the two countries.

“We will know in the weeks to come if these talks continue in Cuba,” Petro said.

After the breakdown of the talks, the ELN increased its foot force from 1,800 to 2,500 combatants and collaborators, according to official estimates.