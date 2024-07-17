Ensuring the supply of the eight million inhabitants who live in the central region of Chile and not being left behind in the race to receive the new 400-metre-long ships. These are the two major challenges that have led the Chilean government to seek partners to build the so-called Outer Port of San Antonio, which will place the current port infrastructures of San Antonio, the largest in the country, among the five most important in the region, tripling the current capacity to 90 million tonnes per year.

Visiting Madrid for a briefing with interested companies, Chile’s Transport Minister Juan Carlos Muñoz and the manager of Puerto San Antonio, Ramón Castañeda, spoke with EL PAÍS about an infrastructure that Michelle Bachelet’s government began to think about in 2009 and that they hope to see operational in 2036, after an investment of 4 billion dollars: 1.5 billion financed by the state port company for the basic infrastructure; and another 2.5 billion on behalf of the private companies that win the tender to develop and operate the docking fronts (the tender is scheduled for the second half of 2025).

According to Minister Muñoz, the project is not intended to reduce the current costs of cargo movements “reasonably efficient taking into account the flow of ships received”, but to anticipate a near future in which capacity will be insufficient. Something similar seems to be in the minds of Peru, our northern neighbor, where the new port of Chancay begins operations at the end of this year. Financed by the Chinese state company Cosco, it will be the first in the region in terms of cargo capacity and ship tonnage.

The Chilean project does not yet have investors, but the presentation that Muñoz and Castañeda made in Madrid was attended by Spanish companies such as Dragados, OHLA, Acciona and Sacyr; French companies such as Eiffage Génie Civil Marine and Soletanche Bachy; Dutch companies such as Boskalis and Van Oord; and Belgian companies such as Deme Group and Jan de Nul. According to Muñoz, they are also in talks with companies from China and the United States.

Chile remains among the Latin American countries best positioned to attract investors willing to put up those 2.5 billion. As Castañeda said, “the event in Madrid showed a lot of interest, so much so that we literally had to add chairs.” A confidence that, in Muñoz’s words, is due both to the many years of “respecting jurisprudence” in Chile and to “decades of experience working in public-private partnerships.”

With neighbours like Peru and Bolivia, Chile may seem like an oasis of stability. Over the past five years, the powers that be in these countries with which it shares a border have demonstrated their ability to put elected presidents in check. And the third neighbour, Argentina, is not an example of predictability either: in 2023 alone, its consumer price index soared by 211%. But it is also true that the country governed with an iron fist between 1973 and 1990 by the coup-plotting general Augusto Pinochet is not what it used to be either. Neither of the two constituent assemblies formed in the last five years has managed to draft a sufficiently inclusive constitution to be approved in the subsequent plebiscite. The problems that became visible with the so-called outbreak of 2019, when thousands of people went out to protest against a neoliberal model that had proven insufficient in the provision of basic services such as pensions, public education and health, remain pending resolution.

Juan Carlos Muñoz, Minister of Transport of Chile. Alvaro Garcia

According to data from the official agency Invest Chile, Spain ranked fifth in 2022 in terms of foreign direct investment in Chile, behind Canada, the United States, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. Although Spain is not the most important partner, says Muñoz, “its impact has been very significant in terms of infrastructure and technology development.” “Our metro line has Spanish trains, in addition to the obvious infrastructure works that we have; in highways, hospitals, sanitary works and airports in Chile, the Spanish industry has been very present,” he says.

For a country with a GDP that will cross the $300 billion mark in 2023, a $4 billion port is a considerable investment. But according to Castañeda’s (the port manager’s) calculations, the cost of congestion would be even greater for a population that could reach 10 million when the project is finished: “For imports and exports in the central zone, that cost could amount to something like $3 billion each year,” he explains. Not to mention, he says, the possibility of receiving new 400-meter ships, the length that is being imposed as a new standard, and the improvements in efficiency that a project of this magnitude makes possible, “such as the construction of a railway corridor that allows the connection from the port to the city of Santiago.”

Aces up the sleeve

In the green economy to come, Chile has several aces up its sleeve. The most obvious are copper, which is still needed for new electrical connections; and lithium, essential for batteries. But the green hydrogen that its wind turbines in the south and its photovoltaic panels in the north can generate will also require investments in the ports of the two regions. Not only to export it, says Muñoz, but to unload the gigantic propellers that the new wind turbines carry. “The best conditions for producing green hydrogen worldwide are precisely in the north of Chile, due to photovoltaics, and in Magallanes, which is the southern wind sector,” he explains.

Unfortunately, the reason for the emergence of this new green economy is climate change, which also generates additional costs for port infrastructure. According to Castañeda, all the effects of waves on port infrastructure were shown in the presentation in Madrid, as well as tsunami studies. “These are all aspects that have been thoroughly studied when designing the breakwater; in fact, they have not only been theoretical studies, in England a scale model of the port was also built to subject it to the waves that may occur, making the necessary adjustments to the infrastructure.”

