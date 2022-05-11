The exclusion of the Equatorial Guinea women’s team from the 2019 World Cup is one of the arguments that the Chilean legal team handles as background in the face of the complaint that it has filed with Fifa against Ecuador for alleged improper alignment of defender Byron Castillowhose place of origin is controversial.

This was explained exclusively to the Efe agency by Eduardo Carlezzo, head of the law firm that has managed to get Fifa to agree to open an investigation file on the “tricolor” team, which qualified brilliantly for the Qatar 2022 World Cup fourth in the American group, ahead of Peru -in playoffs- and Chile eliminated.

Chile believes that if it is confirmed that Castillo was born in Colombia and not in Ecuador, article 22 of the Fifa disciplinary code should be applied and the matches in which Castillo participated should be declared lost to Ecuador, which would allow ‘the Roja’ climb to fourth place and claim the ticket for the first winter world championship.

“At this level, no,” Carlezzo explained about whether there is any evidence that Fifa has ordered the departure of a team that has already qualified for the final phase. “But in women’s soccer, we also sent the information to Fifa that Equatorial Guinea has also been sanctioned by Fifa with exclusion from Fifa competitions precisely for having used players who would have falsified their birth documentation”he claimed.

“The crimes are very serious. We are talking about a crime, use of a forged document is a crime in any country and that deserves a very harsh sanction from Fifa“, he stressed.

The African case to which Chile clings

In 2017, the Fifa Disciplinary Commission sanctioned the Equatoguinean Football Federation with expulsion from the Women’s World Cup and a fine of 100,000 Swiss francs (just over 87,000 euros) for fielding players who did not meet the requirements of call-up during the preliminary competition of the Rio 2016 Women’s Olympic Football Tournament.

Then, the body that governs international football applied articles 55 and 61 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code (CDF) by verifying that two of the players used false and falsified documents.

“The decision of the Fifa Disciplinary Commission is based on the results of the investigations carried out after the initial sanctions, imposed on the Equatorial Guinean federation in April 2016”it was then explained in a statement.

“In particular, the Fifa Disciplinary Commission considered that the ten players named below – all of them participating in the preliminary competition of the Rio 2016 Olympic women’s football tournament – did not meet the conditions stipulated to integrate the absolute selection of Guinea Equatorial,” he continued.

And it detailed that it had been shown that “the players Muriel Linda Mendoua Abessolo and Francisca Angue Ondo Asangono, who also participated in the preliminary competition of the Rio 2016 Olympic women’s soccer tournament representing Equatorial Guinea, violated art. 61, sections 1 and 2 of the CDF (forgery of titles)”.

“Both were suspended for the following ten international matches for which they could be called up in accordance with the Regulations for the Application of the FIFA Statutes,” he concluded.

The same federation was sanctioned this year with the exclusion of the 2026 women’s World Cup for the repeated defaults of more than two million euros that it has contracted with the Spanish coaches Miguel Ángel Pozanco and Esteban Becker. Therefore, Equatorial Guinea will not be included in the draw for the qualifying rounds for the event that will take place in four years in the US, Mexico and Canada. This draw is scheduled to be held in July 2023, so Feguifut has a margin of about a year and a half to pay off its debt and avoid this sanction, which does not affect other international competitions in which Equatorial Guinea teams participate.

