Monday, March 28, 2022
Chile vs. Uruguay: the history of the last lit candle in Colombia

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 27, 2022
in Sports
Uruguay vs. Chile

Chile faces Uruguay in the final game of the qualifiers.

Chile faces Uruguay in the final game of the qualifiers.

If Colombia draws vs. Venezuela and Peru lose to Paraguay, Chile enters the deck to play.

This Tuesday, at 6:30 pm, the South American qualifiers for the Qatar World Cup are defined. In the list of those who have insured tickets are Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Ecuador. Among those who are still looking for the stamp that will take them to the Middle East are Colombia, Peru and Chile.

See also  The Honduras of 'Bolillo' Gómez, ready to play against Colombia

From the outset, the one with the greatest options is the one that depends on itself: Peru. Then comes Colombia and, finally, Chile. Although Colombians expect Rueda’s team to win and Peru to lose, another combination of results could lead their eyes to a duel that many do not have in their calculations: Chile vs. Uruguay.

Colombia looks askance at Chile

Uruguay vs. Chile

Chile and Uruguay will be measured in southern soil.

In the event that Colombia draws with Venezuela, and Peru loses to Paraguay, the hope of the tricolor fans will reside in the match between Chile and Uruguay.

If Colombia remains with 21 points, the same that Peru has before the day begins, it will win the playoff spot by goal difference. However, it is in that account that the ‘red’ directed by Martín Lasarte could enter.

(Be sure to read: Video: the unusual own goal that could leave a country without its first World Cup).

Chile currently has 19 points. If they beat Uruguay in their final game, they will reach 22 and, with Colombia’s tie and Peru’s defeat, they will qualify for the playoffs. In that sense, to avoid ‘ghosts’, Rueda’s team must hope that Uruguay wins. The issue is that of the eight games they have played in Chile, the Uruguayans have only won once. Four Chilean victories and three draws complete the record.

See also  This is how the League goes: the champion Deportivo Cali is now the colero

SPORTS

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

