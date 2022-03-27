Chile vs. Uruguay: the history of the last lit candle in Colombia

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Chile faces Uruguay in the final game of the qualifiers.
Chile faces Uruguay in the final game of the qualifiers.
If Colombia draws vs. Venezuela and Peru lose to Paraguay, Chile enters the deck to play.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
March 27, 2022, 06:14 PM
This Tuesday, at 6:30 pm, the South American qualifiers for the Qatar World Cup are defined. In the list of those who have insured tickets are Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Ecuador. Among those who are still looking for the stamp that will take them to the Middle East are Colombia, Peru and Chile.
From the outset, the one with the greatest options is the one that depends on itself: Peru. Then comes Colombia and, finally, Chile. Although Colombians expect Rueda’s team to win and Peru to lose, another combination of results could lead their eyes to a duel that many do not have in their calculations: Chile vs. Uruguay.
Colombia looks askance at Chile
In the event that Colombia draws with Venezuela, and Peru loses to Paraguay, the hope of the tricolor fans will reside in the match between Chile and Uruguay.
If Colombia remains with 21 points, the same that Peru has before the day begins, it will win the playoff spot by goal difference. However, it is in that account that the ‘red’ directed by Martín Lasarte could enter.
(Be sure to read: Video: the unusual own goal that could leave a country without its first World Cup).
Chile currently has 19 points. If they beat Uruguay in their final game, they will reach 22 and, with Colombia’s tie and Peru’s defeat, they will qualify for the playoffs. In that sense, to avoid ‘ghosts’, Rueda’s team must hope that Uruguay wins. The issue is that of the eight games they have played in Chile, the Uruguayans have only won once. Four Chilean victories and three draws complete the record.
SPORTS
March 27, 2022, 06:14 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Chile #Uruguay #history #lit #candle #Colombia
Leave a Reply