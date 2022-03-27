Chile vs. Uruguay: the history of the last lit candle in Colombia

This Tuesday, at 6:30 pm, the South American qualifiers for the Qatar World Cup are defined. In the list of those who have insured tickets are Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Ecuador. Among those who are still looking for the stamp that will take them to the Middle East are Colombia, Peru and Chile.

From the outset, the one with the greatest options is the one that depends on itself: Peru. Then comes Colombia and, finally, Chile. Although Colombians expect Rueda’s team to win and Peru to lose, another combination of results could lead their eyes to a duel that many do not have in their calculations: Chile vs. Uruguay.

Colombia looks askance at Chile

Chile and Uruguay will be measured in southern soil.

In the event that Colombia draws with Venezuela, and Peru loses to Paraguay, the hope of the tricolor fans will reside in the match between Chile and Uruguay.

If Colombia remains with 21 points, the same that Peru has before the day begins, it will win the playoff spot by goal difference. However, it is in that account that the ‘red’ directed by Martín Lasarte could enter.

​

(Be sure to read: Video: the unusual own goal that could leave a country without its first World Cup).

​Chile currently has 19 points. If they beat Uruguay in their final game, they will reach 22 and, with Colombia’s tie and Peru’s defeat, they will qualify for the playoffs. In that sense, to avoid ‘ghosts’, Rueda’s team must hope that Uruguay wins. The issue is that of the eight games they have played in Chile, the Uruguayans have only won once. Four Chilean victories and three draws complete the record.

SPORTS