Chile vs. Uruguay: follow live minute by minute

Chile needs a true miracle to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, when on the last date they face on Tuesday in Santiago

Uruguay, which has already tied its ticket to the World Cup.

The 4-0 win that Brazil gave him on Thursday at the Maracana stadium left the spirits on the ground in the ‘Roja’, but the team now clings to its history to maintain the hope of playing in Qatar and not seeing their second consecutive World Cup.

“This team has overcome many difficulties and I think this is not going to be the exception,” Ronnie Fernández, the young striker from the University of Chile, told the press.

Chile must beat Uruguay and hope that neither Colombia nor Peru – which also aspire to the playoffs – win their duels. Peru plays in Lima against Paraguay, while Colombia is measured on a visit to Venezuela, the absolute bottom of the qualifiers. With 19 units, the Chileans fell to seventh place.

lineupsMinute by minute

The party will be directed by Argentine Patricio Loustau, accompanied by his compatriots Juan Pablo Belatti, Ezequiel Brailovsky and Andrés Merlos.

SPORTS

more sports news