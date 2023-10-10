After the consecration of the Argentine team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, beating France in the final, it is time to quickly turn the page, as always happens in football and even more so in the professional field, where there are new challenges all the time. for which to fight.
Along these lines, Chile and Peru will face each other on date 3 of the CONMEBOL Qualifiers heading to the World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the USA 2026, remembering that the first 6 qualify for the World Cup directly and the 7th placed team will play in the playoffs. We review the previous one.
In which stadium is Chile-Peru played?
Date: Thursday, October 12
Location: Macul, Santiago
Stadium: Monumental de Chile
Hours: 03:00 in Spain, 21:00 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 20:00 in Bolivia and Venezuela, 19:00 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, and 18:00 in Mexico
Referee: To be confirmed
How can you see Chile-Peru?
Uruguay: AUFTV Antel TV and DIRECTV
Brazil: Globe
Colombia: Caracol TV
Ecuador: The Soccer Channel and Teleamazonas
Argentina: TyC Sports
Paraguay: GEN
Venezuela: ByM Sport, SimpleTV and Venevisión
Bolivia: Tigo Sports 3
What is the latest news from Chile?
Chile began the qualifying process with a defeat against Uruguay in Montevideo (3-1) and then tied in Santiago against Colombia (0-0). Coach Eduardo Berizzo will not be able to count on Arturo Vidal, who underwent arthroscopic surgery on the external meniscus of his right knee.
What is the latest news from Peru?
The team led by Juan Reynoso will have the presence of Oliver Sonne, Silkeborg’s right back, who received his first call-up after completing the procedures to obtain nationalization. Peru will also have Luis Advíncula available, who has already served his suspension, as well as Paolo Guerrero, who is breaking it at LDU. Furthermore, André Carrillo overcame his discomfort and is ready to play the game.
Possible formations
Chili: Brayan Cortes; Matías Catalán, Paulo Díaz, Gabriel Suazo; Erick Pulgar, Rodrigo Echeverría, Diego Valdés; Ben Brereton, Alexis Sánchez, Alexander Aravena.
Peru: Pedro Gallese; Luis Advíncula, Carlos Zambrano, Renato Tapia, Miguel Trauco; Yoshimar Yotún, Pedro Aquino, Oliver Sonne, Marcos López (Bryan Reyna); André Carrillo, Paolo Guerrero.
Forecast
Peru will win 2 to 0, with a double from Guerrero.
