After the consecration of the Argentine team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, beating France in the final, it is time to quickly turn the page, as always happens in football and even more so in the professional field, where there are new challenges all the time. for which to fight.
Along these lines, Chile and Paraguay will face each other on date 5 of the CONMEBOL Qualifiers towards the World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the USA 2026, remembering that the first 6 qualify for the World Cup directly and the 7th placed team will play in the playoffs. We review the previous one.
In which stadium is Chile-Paraguay played?
Date: Thursday, November 16
Location: Santiago, Chile
Stadium: Monumental David Arellano
Hours: 01:30 in Spain, 21:30 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 20:30 in Bolivia and Venezuela, 19:30 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, and 18:30 in Mexico
Referee: Fernando Rapallini
How can you see Chile-Paraguay?
In Chilean territory, through Paramount+, Chilevisión and Pluto TV. In the Paraguayan region, it can be seen on GEN. In Peru, the broadcast will be carried out by Movistar Deportes, while in Argentina by DirecTV.
What is the latest news from Chile?
It is imperative for the ‘Roja’ to achieve victory against Paraguay at all costs, with the aim of getting closer to the top of the qualifying group. Those led by Eduardo Berizzo lost several important players for this match, such as Arturo Vidal, Diego Valdés, Williams Alarcón, Marcelino Núñez and Francisco Sierralta.
What is the latest news from Paraguay?
Coach Daniel Garnero is determined to win against Chile and to do so he will have some of his best offensive elements: Adam Bareiro, scorer for San Lorenzo, and Ramón Sosa, a prominent figure for Talleres de Córdoba. His top figure Miguel Almirón, who is having an exceptional performance with Newcastle, will be out due to injury.
Possible alignments
Chili: Gabriel Arias Matías Catalán, Gary Medel, Guillermo Maripán, Gabriel Suazo; Erick Pulgar, Rodrigo Echeverría, Víctor Felipe Méndez, Matías Fernández; Alexis Sánchez and Ben Brereton
Paraguay: Carlos Coronel; Robert Rojas, Omar Alderete, Gustavo Gómez, Mathias Espinoza Acosta; Mathias Villasanti, Andrés Cubas, Álvaro Campuzano; Kaku Romero Gamarra, Adam Bareiro and Héctor Villalba or Ramón Sosa.
Forecast
It will be a boring 0 to 0.
