The teams of Chile and Paraguay They meet this Sunday for the Copa América 2021. Both nations will meet at the national stadium in Brasilia in what promises to be an exciting encounter.
In the 21 precedents played between both teams in the Copa América, the redheads they have won 12 times, with two draws and seven wins for Chile.
Where is the Chile-Paraguay? The stadium that will host the meeting is the Nacional de Brasilia, with a capacity for 72,800 spectators for national and international stakes.
On which TV channel can I watch Chile-Paraguay?
In Argentina you can watch the game for DirecTV Sports.
In Bolivia the party transmits it COTAS Television.
In Mexico the party will tune in Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Fite.
In Brazil Interative Sport Plus will be responsible for broadcasting the game.
To see Brazil-Venezuela from Spain you must tune in Sky Sports.
When and what time is the Chile-Paraguay? The stake is scheduled for Sunday June 13 at 9:00 p.m. Argentina / 19 Mexico / 02 Spain.
Where can I see the Chile-Paraguay ‘online’? Throughout the world, this encounter can be observed through Facebook Watch on the official page of Conmebol.
What was the last result between Chile and Paraguay?
The last time that both teams met in the Copa América, was in the 2004 edition of Peru. There they finished 1-1, in the framework of Group C of said competition.
CHILI
Already classified to the round of 16, The Red He is looking for a victory that will place him among the top of Group A. He has drawn 1-1 against Uruguay and will have a difficult game against Paraguay, which also aspires to be Argentina’s guard.
PARAGUAY
Having won his first match at the Copa América 2021, he beat Bolivia 3-1 and put on a great performance. Then he lost against Argentina, but if he wins he will be able to remain as an escort for those led by Lionel Scaloni.
CHILI
Claudio Bravo; Francisco Sierralta, Gary Medel, Enzo Roco; Mauricio Isla, Tomás Alarcón, Charles Aránguiz, Eugenio Mena, Arturo Vidal; Eduardo Vargas and Ben Brereton. DT: Martín Lasarte.
PARAGUAY
Antony Silva; Alberto Espínola, Gustavo Gómez, Junior Alonso, Santiago Arzamendia; Andrés Cubas, Robert Piris da Motta; Alejandro Romero Gamarra, Miguél Almirón, Ángel Romero; Gabriel Ávalos. DT: Eduardo Berizzo.
