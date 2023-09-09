After the consecration of the Argentine team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, beating France in the final, it is time to quickly turn the page, as always happens in football and even more so in the professional field, where there are new challenges all the time. for which to fight.
Along these lines, Chile and Colombia will face each other on date 2 of the CONMEBOL Qualifiers heading to the World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the USA 2026, remembering that the first 6 qualify for the World Cup directly and the 7th placed team will play in the playoffs. We review the previous one.
In which stadium is Chile vs Colombia played?
Date: Tuesday, September 12
Location: Santiago, Chile
Stadium: Monumental Stadium of Santiago
Hours: 10:30 p.m. in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 9:30 p.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela and 8:30 p.m. in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.
Referee: To be confirmed
How can you watch Chile vs Colombia?
To confirm.
What is the latest news from Chile?
The Chilean team will hope not to suffer significant losses after the first match, the debut in these South American Qualifiers towards the 2026 World Cup, against Uruguay.
What is the latest news from Colombia?
Colombia had neither suspensions nor injuries in the narrow victory against Venezuela, 1-0, so it is estimated that Argentine coach Nestor Lorenzo will repeat the same starting 11.
Possible formations
Chili: Gabriel Arias Juan Delgado, Gary Medel, Guillermo Maripán, Gabriel Suazo; Arturo Vidal, Erik Pulgar, Marcelino Núñez, Felipe Méndez; Alexis Sánchez, Ben Brereton.
Colombia: Camilo Vargas; Daniel Muñoz, Davinson Sánchez, Yerry Mina, Deiver Machado; Wilmar Barrios, Jefferson Lerma; Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, James Rodriguez, Luis Diaz; Rafael Santos Borre.
Forecast
Colombia will score and win 1-0, with a goal from James Rodríguez.
