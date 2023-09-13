Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Chile vs. Colombia, LIVE: the goalless tie continues in the second half

September 13, 2023
Chile vs. Colombia, LIVE: the goalless tie continues in the second half

Chile vs Colombia

Chile vs. Colombia.

Chile vs. Colombia.

The match is played at the Monumental stadium in Santiago, despite doubts about the state of the field.

On his second outing South American qualifying, Chile and Colombia meet this Tuesday in Santiagothe first with an aging team and without major expectations, while the coffee growers wait for the magic of Luis Díaz to shore up their chances of going to the World Cup-2026.

Colombia will face a Chilean team as a visitor that continues to depend on the latest cartridges of the golden generation that won the Copa América in 2015 and 2016, its only international titles.

The match was in doubt due to the poor condition of the field at the Monumental stadium in Santiago, but finally referee Jesús Valenzuela, from Venezuela, made the decision to play it.

Follow the match here:

Lineups of Chile and Colombia

