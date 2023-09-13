Chile vs. Colombia, LIVE: the goalless tie continues in the second half

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Chile vs. Colombia.
Chile vs. Colombia.
The match is played at the Monumental stadium in Santiago, despite doubts about the state of the field.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
On his second outing South American qualifying, Chile and Colombia meet this Tuesday in Santiagothe first with an aging team and without major expectations, while the coffee growers wait for the magic of Luis Díaz to shore up their chances of going to the World Cup-2026.
Colombia will face a Chilean team as a visitor that continues to depend on the latest cartridges of the golden generation that won the Copa América in 2015 and 2016, its only international titles.
The match was in doubt due to the poor condition of the field at the Monumental stadium in Santiago, but finally referee Jesús Valenzuela, from Venezuela, made the decision to play it.
Follow the match here:
Lineups of Chile and Colombia
OF
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national and world news
An error occurred in the request
My Portals
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Chile #Colombia #LIVE #goalless #tie #continues
Leave a Reply