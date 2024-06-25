Activity continues in the Copa América 2024, the Argentine National Team will face the Chilean team on Matchday 2 of Group A in a very interesting match, since both have starred in two of the last four finals of the South American competition.
In this way, we leave you with the most important information about this meeting that will surely leave many emotions.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
DGO, TyC Sports Play, Public Television, Telefe Argentina, DIRECTV Sports Argentina (Argentina), DGO, Chilevision, DIRECTV Sports Chile (Chile), fuboTV, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, ViX, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA, Univision, SiriusXM FC, TUDN Radio (United States) and ViX+ (Mexico).
Prior to the start of the tournament, the medical team of the Chilean National Team reported that the player Philip Loyola He was released from the preparation process for the CONMEBOL Copa América 2024, due to a syndesmal sprain of his left ankle.
The athlete has been released because the recovery time exceeds the deadline of this call.
Goalie: Claudio Bravo.
Defenses: Mauricio Isla, Matías Catalán, Igor Lichnovsky and Gabriel Suazo.
Media: Marcelino Núñez and Erick Pulgar; Víctor Dávila, Alexis Sánchez and Diego Valdés.
Forward: Eduardo Vargas.
The coaching staff headed by Lionel Scaloni announced the list of 26 players who make up Argentina’s squad for this edition of the continental tournament.
The albiceleste was in charge of playing the opening match of the tournament and defeated Canada 2-0, making it the leader of its group with three points.
Goalie: Emiliano Martínez.
Defenses: Nahuel Molina, Nicolás Otamendi, Lisandro Martínez and Nicolás González.
Media: Valentín Carboni, Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister and Giovani Lo Celso.
Forwards: Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martínez.
Scaloni’s team is one of the favorites to win the tournament, since it has a squad full of stars with a quality superior to most of its rivals. Against Chile, they will play the role of favorite, taking the three points.
Chile 1-2 Argentina
More news about the Copa América 2024
#Chile #Argentina #watch #match #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply