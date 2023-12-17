More than 15.4 million Chileans return to the polls this Sunday to approve or reject a second proposal for a Constitution that replaces the one left by the military dictatorship (1973-1990) in an environment of uncertainty, high disinterest and electoral fatigue, since it is the fifth constitutional vote since 2020.

The vote takes place just before Christmas, in the middle of Christmas shopping and with many Chileans beginning their summer vacations.

Although voting is mandatory and voters risk being fined if they do not vote, Experts predict a lower participation than the 85.7% registered in the September 2022 plebiscitewhen citizens resoundingly rejected the first Magna Carta proposal.

It should be remembered that this is the second constitutional process that Chile is experiencing, after the one that concluded in September 2022 with a resounding rejection by the electorate of a project written by a convention with a leftist majority that proposed a radical transformation of Chilean institutions.

The latest polls published more than two weeks ago anticipated that citizens will also vote against this new text, although Experts say that the scenario is more open than it seems because voting is mandatory – it was implemented in 2022 – and there is a large pool of unknown voters who have been away from the polls for years..

9:20 a.m. What happens if the rejection wins? If rejected, the current Constitution will remain in force and the constitutional debate will be closed at least during this term because The Chilean president, Gabriel Boric, has already said that he will not promote a third attempt. The ruler, in fact, traveled to his native Punta Arenas, more than 3,000 kilometers south of Santiago, the capital, to vote early in the morning and then return to the capital to continue the scrutiny. See also Hockey Hockey turmoil broke out in Sweden when KHL's goal cannon was expelled from the Olympic team 6:30 a.m Voting centers open More than 3,200 voting stations opened their doors in Chile this Sunday to receive the 15.4 million citizens who have to decide whether to approve or reject a new proposed Constitution. The polling stations, which by law are guarded by the military, will close at 6 pm local time (4 pm Colombia time) and the result is expected to be known a couple of hours later.

