Chile will again try to bury the Constitution of Augusto Pinochet, drafted in 1980, during the dictatorship, although reformed 64 times in democracy. More than 15.1 million people are summoned this Sunday to the polls to elect the 50 members of the constitutional council that, from June 7, must draft a new Magna Carta proposal, which will be put to the vote in December. It is an election where the future of Chile is at stake. Although the process has very defined limits by the political class, unlike the previous unsuccessful process that took place between 2019 and 2022, the councilors must determine if Chile will continue to have a subsidiary State, as in the last 43 years, or the State it will have a supportive role, with constitutionally enshrined and guaranteed social rights, not in priority hands of the market. The main paradox would occur if, as the polls indicate, the extreme right-wing Republican Party becomes the main force in Chilean politics this day. Not only has he not cut ties with Pinochetism – this year marks the 50th anniversary of the coup d’état – but he has not hidden his interest in maintaining the current Fundamental Charter.

“One would expect that no force that brings candidacies to a body that will draft a new Constitution have the spirit of boycotting, but of making itself available to democratic dialogue to achieve a text that represents all of us and not just one sector, especially all after the experience we had in the previous process”, said the government spokesperson, Camila Vallejo, a communist militant, about the role that the Republican Party will play in an interview with this newspaper.

The polling stations will open at eight in the morning (Chilean time) and will remain open until six in the afternoon, although the new parity rule that will be applied could delay the calculations, which in Chile are always known quickly thanks to the work of the Electoral Service (Servel). Nobody rules out surprises in the results, because there are several reasons that question the forecasts. To begin with, this is the first election with automatic registration and compulsory voting since the return to democracy in 1990. The system debuted in the referendum last September —when the proposal for a new Constitution was forcefully defeated, with a 62 % of votes against—, but on the ballot there were only two options, not dozens of candidates who run for political parties. It is the reason why this day has been seen as a real thermometer of the Chilean electorate.

It does not seem likely, judging by the polls, that the ruling party and the left will do well on this day. The polls and the attitude of the Government of Gabriel Boric have said so. Although it is an Administration that has a new Constitution as one of its main flags —it was one of the slogans of the electoral campaign, even before—, La Moneda tries to distance itself from the results. This management, which like few others faces elections in the four years of its mandate, needs to continue governing outside the movements of Chilean public opinion, which seems to move in a pendular manner. The Chilean left, which has fought since the dictatorship against the Pinochet Constitution, may not reach the 21 members of the constitutional council, essential to have veto power within the constitutional body. It is one of the issues that will be closely watched tonight in Chile, once the results are known.

“Why does an important sector of Chilean society continue to see the root of the problems that currently afflict it in the institutional heritage of the dictatorship? What connection is there between the economic and social challenges that the country is facing today with a military regime that, in fact, ended 33 years ago?” analyst Max Colodro asked in a column in EL PAÍS. “There are certainly diverse answers to these questions. But there is at least one that that enormous segment that makes up the Chilean left and center-left has systematically refused to face it. It is the one associated with the pain and frustration of not having been able to overthrow the Pinochet dictatorship; of having fought on all fronts for many years, only to be forced to finally accept a harsh reality: the Constitution and the economic model imposed by the military were not going to be removed by protests and social mobilization; The only way to remove Pinochet from the Government was to resign himself to the rules of the game and the institutional schedule set by the dictatorship itself,” Colodro responded to the fundamental issues that mark the constitutional discussion in the South American country.

Between the violence and the protest of the social outbreak of 2019, the change of the Constitution was the response that the political class as a whole —except for some forces such as the Communist Party, today the Government— delivered to the citizens in the days in which the Chilean democracy was in danger. A constitutional path began that ended in September of last year, when Chile knocked down the proposal for a new Fundamental Charter drawn up by a convention marked by the left and the independents. This second attempt, which is experiencing a key day today, was part of the subsequent agreement —at the end of 2022— between the Democrats of practically all political sectors with representation in Parliament (except for parties such as the Republican, from the extreme right). “The political culture of Chile, after clowns and cantinfladas and ridiculous rudeness, continues to be healthy,” Carlos Peña told EL PAÍS, one of the influential voices on the Chilean public scene at that time.

The traditional right, made up of a new generation that is trying to detach itself from the ties its sector had with the Pinochet dictatorship, fulfilled its commitment to a new constituent path. But this decision has brought important costs, because the extreme right has taken advantage of what it considers to be too soft a position before the Boric government and the constituent position.

It is part of the landscape that makes it possible to understand that, with the ruling party at a disadvantage, with 15 months of a left-wing Administration that has faced one of the most complex installations since the return to democracy, the real tension will be lived in the opposition (which would obtain together the 30 necessary seats to draft in his opinion the law of laws). Because if the extreme right does well this Sunday —its leader, José Antonio Kast, won the first majority in the first round against Boric in 2021— part of the traditional right will be tempted to “approach and even symbiosis with the extreme right ”, as explained by the academic Cristóbal Rovira, doctor in Political Science from the Humboldt University of Berlin, leader of the research Support and rejection of the extreme right in Chile.

“It should be considered that a hardening of the positions of the conventional right will hinder the functioning of the body in charge of drafting a new Constitution. It would end up being very complex to achieve transversal agreements and, therefore, produce a text that represents the diversity of the country. Seen in this way, one of the unexpected consequences of a potential symbiosis between the ultra-right and the conventional right would be the delegitimization of the constitutional process, to such an extent that the final product could end up being rejected in the December plebiscite of this year”, analyzes Rovira.

Chile is trying today, for the second time, to bury the Pinochet Constitution (which bears the signature of Ricardo Lagos, due to the reforms that were made in his government). If it is rejected in a plebiscite in December —as leaders and thinkers on the left have already pointed out— the attempts to replace this Magna Carta would come to an end for now. As today’s tenants in La Moneda explain, there would be no other option than to carry out partial reforms. And stop trying.

Subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS America and receive all the key information on current affairs in the region