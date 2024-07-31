The Chilean government confirmed on Tuesday (30) that Venezuela’s diplomatic corps will leave the country in the “next few hours”, after Venezuela ordered the immediate withdrawal of missions in Chilean territory and in six other countries that did not recognize the re-election of dictator Nicolas Maduro.

Chile’s Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs, Gloria de la Fuente, announced in a press conference the imminent departure from the country of the Venezuelan ambassador to Chile, Arévalo Méndez, and indicated that the Chilean mission in Caracas, led by Ambassador Jaime Gazmurri, will embark for Santiago “before Friday.”

Venezuela expelled the diplomatic missions of Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, Peru, Panama, the Dominican Republic and Uruguay from its territory, following accusations of lack of transparency in the disclosure of electoral results by the National Electoral Council (CNE).

The Venezuelan Embassy in Chile reported on social media that, as of Monday, it has “indefinitely suspended all procedures,” such as the issuing and collection of passports.

Dozens of Venezuelan citizens arrived early in the morning at the Chilean diplomatic building, located in the Providencia neighborhood of Santiago, to obtain more information.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric said in the morning that Venezuela’s expulsion of Chilean diplomatic officials “shows an intolerance unbecoming of democracies,” but ruled out a complete rupture in relations between the two countries.

“Chile will never be a country inclined to break off relations with anyone. The only time in democratic history that Chile broke off diplomatic relations was in 1943, with Nazi Germany and Japan,” Boric said before returning from an official visit to the United Arab Emirates.

Boric was one of the first international leaders to demand transparency in the vote count and to question the results released on Sunday night by the CNE, which declared Nicolás Maduro the winner of the presidential election with 51.2% of the votes.

Maduro’s main opponent at the polls, former diplomat Edmundo González Urrutia, obtained 44.2% of the votes, according to the first and only bulletin released by the CNE, which did not reveal the fate of 2,394,268 votes.

The opposition denounced irregularities in the count and demanded the release of all results, as did most countries in the region, the UN and the Carter Center, which acted as an international observer.