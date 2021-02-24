The Chilean Health Minister, Enrique Paris, pointed out that the majority of those vaccinated are people over 65 years of age. This Tuesday alone, about 90,000 people were vaccinated, according to official figures, making Chile one of the fastest Latin American countries in its immunization campaign.

More than three million Chileans, 16% of the country’s population, are already vaccinated against Covid-19. The figure was reached after three weeks from the start of the mass vaccination, which began on February 3.

“This should fill us with pride (…) I thank the Primary Health Care, the mayors and the capacity of the State to carry it out,” said the Chilean Minister of Health, Enrique Paris, who described the event as a “feat”.

Since the vaccination plan was announced in December 2020, the Government had expressed its intention to vaccinate the elderly population. According to what was said by Paris, on February 23, the goal is close to being met.

“More than 50% of those vaccinated (1,805,930 people) are over 65 years of age, precisely one of the goals that we set ourselves, to vaccinate primarily the elderly,” added the minister.

The news comes days after the publication ‘Our World in Data’ of the University of Oxford, revealed that Chile is the fifth nation in the world to administer more vaccines per 100 inhabitants, only surpassed by Israel, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom United States and United States.

In Latin America, Chile is the leader in the vaccination process above countries such as Brazil, Argentina and Mexico. In the southern nation, the campaign deployed by Chilean institutions has been supported by the extensive network of primary care that extends throughout the territory of 4,200 kilometers.

Chile decreases the number of daily cases

Despite carrying out a vaccination process, in Chile the cases of Covid-19 registered a notable increase since the month of December, which lasted for much of the summer season, which led the authorities to establish restrictions and quarantines in some areas.

According to the latest report from the Ministry of Health, issued on February 23, the nation registered a total of 2,356 new infections per day, 1,191 fewer infections than those registered a day before. With this, the accumulated number of infections increased to 805,317.

February 23 | Daily balance # COVID_19

🔹 2,356 new cases

🔹 1,563 cases with symptoms

🔹 648 asymptomatic cases

🔹 145 not notified

🔹 805,317 total cases

🔹 20,848 assets

🔹 763,904 recovered

🔹 25 deaths registered (20,151 in total) pic.twitter.com/L1GNrrmouV – Ministry of Health (@ministeriosalud) February 23, 2021

Additionally, 25 deaths from the disease were registered, raising the accumulated to 20,151 deaths since the pandemic began.

With EFE and local media