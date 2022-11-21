the guild of truckers of the Confederation of Transporters Fuerza del Norte in Chili started this Monday a indefinite unemployment to protest against the rise in fuel prices and the insecurity on the country’s roads, which caused blockades in different parts of the north of the country.

Also read: Shocking videos of the accident between a Latam plane and a fire truck

no progress has been made on the crime issue

“As highway drivers we don’t have any safe parking to be able to spend the night, sleep, and add to that the uncontrolled increase in fuels in general, both oil and gasoline,” said the group’s spokesman, Carlos Galaz, at a press point.

He explained that “no progress has been made on the issue of crime” in the country.

The organization reported in a statement that only emergency vehicles, individuals and passenger transport will be allowed to pass through.

“Our objective is not to harm the citizenry, but we are tired of this injustice towards us,” the text says.

See also Monetary policy In the US, inflation is far from the central bank's target, CEO Jerome Powell promises to do everything possible to curb the rise in prices Our goal is not to harm the public but we are tired of this injustice towards us

Not all truckers’ organizations joined the strike. Some of them, such as the National Confederation of Truck Owners of Chile (CNDC) or the Federation of Truck Owners of the Region issued a statement in which they described the strike as “absolutely irresponsible” since, according to the entities, “it is the least appropriate moment to initiate forceful actions” due to “the serious economic difficulties that the country is going through”.

The president of the National Confederation of Cargo Transport (CNTC), Sergio Pérez, whose organization did not join the protest either, urged the Government of Gabriel Boric, in statements to the local press, to resolve the situation “urgently”.

“Chile’s number one problem is security, crime, and number two is fuel,” Pérez said.

Sergio Pérez, president of the truckers: “The government diminishes us and closes our doors, but what encourages us to continue fighting is the support of the citizenry, without a doubt, we are the most beloved union in Chile.” pic.twitter.com/Gam2SH3ieh – ADM Radio (@ADM_CuentaChile) November 21, 2022

The leader recalled that three months ago the truckers warned the Minister of Finance, Mario Marcel, that if he did not stop the increase in fuel prices, the truckers would mobilize: “The prophecy is being fulfilled,” he closed.

The truckers, a group that has enormously influential power in Chile since rail transport was abandoned during the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship (1973-1990), have held several protests so far this year alleging reasons for lack of safety on the routes.

The transport mobilizations in Chile have a large and direct impact on its economy, since there is no alternative to land transit, weighed down by the lack of interest in the development of an extensive rail network during the dictatorship.

EFE.

More news