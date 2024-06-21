Every year investors await the results of the World Competitiveness Ranking, prepared by the Institute of Management Development (IMD) of Switzerland. A study that measures the performance of countries based on their economic performance and their government, business and infrastructure efficiency. In this edition, which included 67 nations, it has become evident that Latin America continues to be quite far from the first places and that various adjustments are urgently needed to reverse this negative trend.

At the top of this analysis, based on 164 statistical data and surveys carried out with 6,612 managers, is Singapore, which returned to the first place it had obtained in 2020. It is followed by Switzerland, Denmark — which had achieved the highest score in 2023 —, Ireland and Hong Kong. The top 10 shows that the most competitive economies on the planet belong to Asia and the countries of northern and central Europe.

Latin America is just in the fourth platoon. Chile remains in 44th place for the second consecutive year. A stability achieved despite showing a decline in economic performance, where it went from position 52 to 55. Only the United States (12) and Canada (19) surpass it at the continental level. The study concludes that Chile’s great challenges consist mainly of “reforming the political system to reduce fragmentation and increase governability”, “improving public security” and “increasing productivity by applying new technologies and Artificial Intelligence.”

Below Chile, in position 56 and 57 are Mexico and Colombia, respectively. The World Competitiveness Ranking makes it clear that, during the mandate of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, this indicator was adverse: Mexicans could not equal or exceed the 50th place they achieved in 2019. Address their business environment, promote structural reforms in Education and promoting greater growth in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) should be its watchword. Meanwhile, Colombia has shown slight progress: moving up one position. However, its economic performance has caused alarm: from position 37 it fell to 58th. This is reflected in the domestic economy item, where it had a decline of 32 places to 66th. Close productivity gaps in agriculture, promote projects strategic strategies that impact vulnerable populations and address resilience to climate change are their duties.

Further down, in 63rd place, is Brazil. The tropical country shows a downward trend in recent years. Since 2020, where it was placed in box 56, there has not been a year in which it has not registered a decrease. However, the economic performance index is favorable: in the same period of time it has gone from position 56 to 38 in this edition. It is essential, according to the document, that the Brazilian Government places emphasis on substantially improving access to quality basic education, as well as infrastructure and logistics. The challenges involve trying to achieve equality and inclusion with firm steps.

The deep governance crisis in Peru and the increase in monetary poverty has had consequences: the Andean country fell eight positions, ranking 63rd, reaching its worst historical record. It fell in the four pillars, with economic performance and business efficiency being the most serious aspects: in both it fell from 53 to 60. In the employment item it fell twenty-seven positions to position 53. The most urgent measures to implement and address are “eliminate corruption, strengthen public institutions and achieve greater political stability”, “increase competitiveness and social progress”, “execute strategic projects that generate greater regional impact”, as well as “improve the business environment”, providing it with less uncertainty and more security.

Finally, in the basement of the IMD World Competitiveness Ranking there are two economies in crisis that have been in the news for a long time: Argentina (66) and Venezuela (67). Those from the River Plate dropped three boxes and, of course, in almost all the classification criteria. Among its challenges is “continuing the stabilization program, limiting the economic impact and improving social justice in this adjustment process.” Also promote competition and price stability, as well as support economic stability and strengthen public administration. As for Venezuela, it also fell three positions. The diagnosis remains the same: low wages and high inflation restrict private consumption and destabilize the economy. The challenge, according to these experts, is to resolve basic services and infrastructure for homes and industries, as well as provide access to financing for companies with the purpose of expanding their productive capacity.

