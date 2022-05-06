After weeks of various media suspicions, The Chilean Football Federation (ANFP) took the controversy of the possible elimination of Ecuador from the World Cup in Qatar to the instances that could transform the rumor into reality.

Chile’s claim

According to an official statement from the entity, the case of Byron Castillo, the player who is said to be Colombian and who participated in eight games of the World Cup qualifiers, two of them against Chile, led to a complaint against the footballer and the Ecuadorian Football Federation “due to the use of a false birth certificate, false declaration of age and false nationality by the aforementioned player,” according to the statement from the Chilean Federation.

“There is innumerable evidence that the player was born in Colombia, in the city of Tumaco, on July 25, 1995, and not on November 10, 1998, in the Ecuadorian city of General Villamil Playas. An investigative commission of the Ecuadorian Football Federation, intended to clarify existing irregularities in player records before this federation, concluded that the player was Colombian “commented the ANFP.

“Chile demands that Ecuador lose the eight qualifying matches in which Castillo played, and that rivals automatically receive three points per match. If Fifa agrees, that would take Chile to the World Cup instead of Ecuador“, explained the North American newspaper ‘The New York Times’, in an article in which it claims to have had access to the full document presented by the Chilean Football Federation to Fifa.

According to the reputable newspaper,“Fifa confirmed on Thursday that it had received the claim, but said it would not comment on the case.”.

A few hours after the information came out, the Ecuadorian Football Federation issued a harsh statement in this regard. In it, he described the situation as “unfounded rumours” and said that the “objective” of the situation is to “destabilize” the Ecuadorian entity.

Ecuador’s response

Ecuador will integrate the Qatar group in the World Cup.

“Given the unfounded rumors spread to public opinion, with the clear objective of destabilizing the Ecuadorian Football Federation, through this We categorically reject any attempt by those who seek to prevent their participation in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, which was obtained legitimately on the field and respecting all the principles and values ​​that emanate from sport., as well as all legal regulations in force in the Ecuadorian State and international sports law“, expressed the FEF in its statement.

Then, in relation to the specific case of Byron Castillo, the entity stated: “we must be emphatic that the soccer player is an Ecuadorian citizen for all legal purposes, both in the civil sphere and in sports, being duly registered with the competent national authority and having all the national documentation in order”.

“Finally, we announce that the FEF will be ready to demonstrate before Fifa or before the body that is necessary, that at all times it has acted in a manner and that our meritorious qualification for the Qatar 2022 World Cup is a product of it”concluded the Ecuadorian Federation.

What are the chances that Ecuador will leave and between Chile?

After the Chilean Federation’s complaint to the Fifa Disciplinary Commission, we must wait for the natural response of the entity. Later, if the plaintiff does not see the resolution favorably, they can appeal to the same Commission or then go directly to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), the highest authority in these cases.

Although the times seem short, because the World Cup starts in six months, the relevance of the case could affect the speed of its review. In principle, according to FIFA regulations, the claim for Castillo’s situation should have been made within a period of no more than 48 hours after one of the two games against Chile in the qualifiers. However, we will have to wait for the determination of the competent authorities.

