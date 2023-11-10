You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Mall of Concepción, Chile.
Concepción Mall, Chile.
Visitors were evacuated by noise bombs.
During the afternoon of this Friday, at least three detonations were heard in Concepción Mall, in Chile.
According to the first reports provided about the case, visitors to the place were evacuated and it is established if there are any injuries.
One of the loud booms was heard in the Mall Plaza Mirador de Biobío de Concepción.
Local media report that they were noise bombs that stunned visitors to the place.
In addition, special units are present at the scene to carry out the investigations of the case.
A command post was also installed to monitor the situation.
