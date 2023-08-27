The selection Chili will be measured to Uruguay and Colombia in the first two dates of the qualifying round World Cup 2026 and announced the list of summoned.

Arturo Vidal, Alexis Sánchez, Charles Aránguiz and Gary Medelwho emerged champions of America in 2015 and 2016, are on the list and are the team’s leading players.

strong rival

The Chileans will visit Uruguay on September 7 and will receive the Colombians on the 12th of the same month.

Eduardo Berizzo, The coach summoned 45 players for these two commitments, with the idea that several of the Under-23 category are part of the concentration process.

⚽️🇨🇱 ́ # ‼️ 📍 These are the players summoned by the coaching staff led by Eduardo Berizzo, for the FIFA Qualifying date in September.https://t.co/HpDPUrtdOk pic.twitter.com/F0bwDCquWH – Chilean National Team (@LaRoja) August 26, 2023

The payroll

Tomás Ahumada, Audax Italiano

Gabriel Arias, Racing (Argentina)

Cristóbal Campos, University of Chile

Diego Carreno, O’Higgins

Brayan Cortes, Colo Colo

Williams Alarcon, Hurricane (Argentina)

Julian Alfaro, Magellan

Javier Altamirano, Students from La Plata (Argentina)

Charles Aránguiz, Inter Porto Alegre (Brazil)

Alexander Aravena, Catholic University

Lucas Assadi, University of Chile

Bruno Barticciotto, Cordoba Workshops (Argentina)

Ben Brereton Diaz, Villarreal CF (Spain)

Marcos Bolados, Colo Colo

Matías Catalán, Workshops of Córdoba (Argentina)

Alfred Canales, Magellan

Felipe Chamorro, Palestinian

Antonio Diaz, O’Higgins

Juan Delgado, Sheffield Wednesday FC (England)

Rodrigo Echeverria, Hurricane (Argentina)

Jeison Fuentealba, University of Chile

Thomas Galdames, Godoy Cruz (Argentina)

Moises Gonzalez, O’Higgins

Maximiliano Guerrero, Sports La Serena

Daniel Gutierrez, Colo Colo

Benjamin Kuscevic, Coritiba (Brazil)

Felipe Loyola, Huachipato

Guillermo Maripán, Monaco (France)

Gary Medel, Vasco da Gama (Brazil)

Nayel Mehssatou Sepúlveda, Kortrijk (Belgium)

Eugenio Mena, Catholic University

Vicente Pizarro, Colo Colo

Erick Pulgar, Flamengo (Brazil)

Alexis Sánchez, Inter Milan (Italy)

Guillermo Soto, Hurricane (Argentina)

Gabriel Suazo, Toulouse (France)

Diego Valdes, Club America (Mexico)

Arturo Vidal, Club Athletico Paranaense (Brazil)

Jonathan Villagra, Spanish Union

Felipe Mendez, CSKA Moscow (Russia)

Clemente Montes, Catholic University

Marcelino Núñez, Norwich City (England)

Dario Osorio, University of Chile

César Pérez, Union La Calera

Damian Pizarro, Colo Colo