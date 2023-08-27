The selection Chili will be measured to Uruguay and Colombia in the first two dates of the qualifying round World Cup 2026 and announced the list of summoned.
Arturo Vidal, Alexis Sánchez, Charles Aránguiz and Gary Medelwho emerged champions of America in 2015 and 2016, are on the list and are the team’s leading players.
strong rival
The Chileans will visit Uruguay on September 7 and will receive the Colombians on the 12th of the same month.
Eduardo Berizzo, The coach summoned 45 players for these two commitments, with the idea that several of the Under-23 category are part of the concentration process.
The payroll
Tomás Ahumada, Audax Italiano
Gabriel Arias, Racing (Argentina)
Cristóbal Campos, University of Chile
Diego Carreno, O’Higgins
Brayan Cortes, Colo Colo
Williams Alarcon, Hurricane (Argentina)
Julian Alfaro, Magellan
Javier Altamirano, Students from La Plata (Argentina)
Charles Aránguiz, Inter Porto Alegre (Brazil)
Alexander Aravena, Catholic University
Lucas Assadi, University of Chile
Bruno Barticciotto, Cordoba Workshops (Argentina)
Ben Brereton Diaz, Villarreal CF (Spain)
Marcos Bolados, Colo Colo
Matías Catalán, Workshops of Córdoba (Argentina)
Alfred Canales, Magellan
Felipe Chamorro, Palestinian
Antonio Diaz, O’Higgins
Juan Delgado, Sheffield Wednesday FC (England)
Rodrigo Echeverria, Hurricane (Argentina)
Jeison Fuentealba, University of Chile
Thomas Galdames, Godoy Cruz (Argentina)
Moises Gonzalez, O’Higgins
Maximiliano Guerrero, Sports La Serena
Daniel Gutierrez, Colo Colo
Benjamin Kuscevic, Coritiba (Brazil)
Felipe Loyola, Huachipato
Guillermo Maripán, Monaco (France)
Gary Medel, Vasco da Gama (Brazil)
Nayel Mehssatou Sepúlveda, Kortrijk (Belgium)
Eugenio Mena, Catholic University
Vicente Pizarro, Colo Colo
Erick Pulgar, Flamengo (Brazil)
Alexis Sánchez, Inter Milan (Italy)
Guillermo Soto, Hurricane (Argentina)
Gabriel Suazo, Toulouse (France)
Diego Valdes, Club America (Mexico)
Arturo Vidal, Club Athletico Paranaense (Brazil)
Jonathan Villagra, Spanish Union
Felipe Mendez, CSKA Moscow (Russia)
Clemente Montes, Catholic University
Marcelino Núñez, Norwich City (England)
Dario Osorio, University of Chile
César Pérez, Union La Calera
Damian Pizarro, Colo Colo
