Santiago (AFP) – The house of Chilean Defense Minister Maya Fernández was raided, while one of President Gabriel Boric’s escorts was shot in the arm after the official car was stolen, authorities confirmed on Saturday.

Chile is experiencing “the worst moment in security since the return to democracy,” the Undersecretary for Crime Prevention, Eduardo Vergara, acknowledged weeks ago, due to the increase in both the number and the seriousness of crimes.

Fernández, granddaughter of Salvador Allende, the former socialist leader overthrown by the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship (1973-1990), was not at home in the Ñuñoa neighborhood at the time of the assault on Friday night, but the criminals beat her son and threatened her husband.

“There was a robbery in the building of the Minister of Defense, where her husband and one of her children were. As a result of this crime, unknown individuals stole species and also a vehicle,” Police General Jean Camus.

On the same night, one of the bodyguards who works in President Boric’s security team was robbed and shot in the arm when he was approached by a group of people while he was inside one of the official vehicles of the Presidency. .

🔴 #LAST MINUTE Criminals entered to rob the house of the Minister of Defense, Maya Fernández. This was confirmed by the Ministry of Defense. According to the statement at the time of the assault, her son and her husband were in the house, the minister was not there. pic.twitter.com/PZBr2EqjAY – Attentive Chile (@atentoschile) May 14, 2022



The escort, a Carabineros police sergeant, was alone in the vehicle in the San Miguel neighborhood in southern Santiago, returning to the La Moneda presidential palace to leave the car.

The criminals approached him and took him to a town in the north of the city. They attacked him and shot him, then abandoned him in the street and fled aboard the vehicle.

“We must redouble our commitment to security and increase efficiency levels to deal with crime in Chile,” said Undersecretary Vergara this Saturday.

“We have committed concrete actions to go after organized crime,” which is believed to be behind the increase in crime, said Manuel Monsalve, Vice Minister of the Interior and Security, alluding to the cooperation between the militarized Carabineros police and the civilian of Investigations.