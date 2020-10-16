Pikachu and Spiderman aren’t just super heroes in fiction. In Chile, they meet every Friday in Plaza Italia. It has been the rallying point of Chileans for more than a year, who demand more social justice. Under the costume of Pikachu, we find Giovanna Grandon, alias “Aunt Pikachu”. During the day, she is a bus driver. It was social networks that made her famous in October 2019, thanks to a fall in her costume during the first big demonstration for the cause.

Under the disguise of Spiderman, we find Renato Aviles, dancer and acrobat by profession. He also became famous on social networks. “I was dancing in the street and the audience demanded that I move my butt. I started dancing La culiquitaca, doing things like Michael Jackson; and the nickname of Stupid and Sensual Spiderman was born“, he said to France Televisions teams. A referendum to modify the constitution of the Pinochet years is scheduled for Sunday 25 October.