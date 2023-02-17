Rosario Murillo and Daniel Ortega, in Managua. INTI OCON (AFP/Getty Images)

The latest offensive by Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo, which in less than a week exiled 222 political prisoners to the United States, declaring them “stateless”, and stripped another 94 opponents of their Nicaraguan nationality, has cost the Sandinista regime only one sentence. resounding among the giants of the region. Of the five main powers in Latin America, all governed by the left, the Executive of Gabriel Boric in Chile has openly expressed its repudiation of what happened, while that of Gustavo Petro in Colombia has expressed his concern. EL PAÍS consulted this Thursday the foreign ministries of Chile, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia and Brazil. The Administration of Andrés Manuel López Obrador limited itself to issuing a vague statement on the protection of human rights, while the governments of Alberto Fernández and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva opted for silence.

The harsh criticism of Chile to the drift of Ortega and Murillo are not new. Boric has repeatedly spoken out about the abuses and repression of the regime in Nicaragua and his Foreign Minister, Antonia Urrejola, followed the democratic deterioration of the Central American country and the violations of rights between 2018 and 2021 from the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR). The chancellor denounced the situation publicly this Thursday without using half measures. “Every day it is more about a totalitarian dictatorship,” she maintained when condemning the persecution of any type of Nicaraguan dissent. “Not only are they stripped of their nationality and their assets are confiscated, but they have also been declared fugitives from justice,” the Minister of Foreign Affairs told the press at the Palacio de La Moneda.

“Among the exiles we have writers like Gioconda Belli, Sergio Ramírez, journalists, women human rights defenders, feminists, many of whom are inside the country. There are still at least 30 political prisoners. It seems to us extremely serious, extremely serious”, emphasized the chancellor. The commitment adopted by the left-wing Administration is to continue denouncing the situation created by the Ortega regime and carry out the corresponding actions to support the persecuted and democratization in Nicaragua. “We hope that the rest of the international community is up to it,” said Urrejola.

President Boric asked weeks ago for the release of “opponents who are still unworthily detained” in Nicaragua, in the framework of his intervention at the summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) in Buenos Aires. He made the same appeal last September, at the United Nations General Assembly, where he asked “to work so that, anywhere in the world, having different ideas from the government in power can end in persecution or violation of human rights.” However, the Chilean president has not made public statements about the latest measures of the Ortega regime.

Using more contained language, the government of Gustavo Petro in Colombia has also expressed this Friday its “concern” at the recent offensive against the Nicaraguan opposition. “These measures violate the right to nationality, contemplated in a set of international legal instruments, including, among others, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the American Convention on Human Rights, a treaty to which Nicaragua is a State party,” said the Colombian Foreign Ministry in a statement. In the case of Bogotá, complications are added to the bilateral relationship with Managua, since the two countries are immersed in a territorial dispute over the sovereignty of the waters surrounding the San Andrés and Providencia archipelago.

The Mexican Ministry of Foreign Relations has tried, when consulted by EL PAÍS, to strike a balance, but its pronouncement falls far short of condemning or demanding Ortega. “Mexico has promptly followed up on the situation of Nicaraguans deported from Nicaragua,” said sources from the Foreign Ministry, headed by one of the main pro-government leaders and presidential candidate, Marcelo Ebrard. “In accordance with one of its main principles of foreign policy, our country will remain attentive to the respect and protection of the human rights of this group of people, including their rights to nationality and not to be deprived of it arbitrarily, and to use and enjoyment of their goods and property unless it is confiscated or restricted for justified reasons provided for in the laws and through the payment of fair compensation,” the same sources continued.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

The Government of López Obrador usually hides behind the principle of non-intervention in foreign policy, enshrined in the Constitution, to avoid potentially uncomfortable pronouncements. The positions of the Fernández or Lula da Silva administrations tend to be clearer. However, on this occasion neither Argentina nor Brazil have chosen to censor the drift of Ortega and Murillo. The United States and Spain have been the two countries that have spoken most forcefully about Ortega’s new measures. The US has received the 222 exiles in its territory and has guaranteed them temporary protection, while Spain has offered them nationality.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.