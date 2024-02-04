Chile, the number of deaths due to fires rises to 64

The number of victims of the fires developing in the central-southern area of ​​Chile has risen to 64.



This was stated by the Deputy Minister of the Interior, Manuel Monsalve, reporting that only 18 of the lifeless bodies had been identified. “There is preliminary information, not yet made official, which leads us to believe that we will arrive at one much higher figure”, However, the head of the ministry, Carolina Tohà, specified that she also has “serious evidence that the origin of the most serious of these fires, the one that occurred in Las Tablas, could have been intentional”.

