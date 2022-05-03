The Chilean President, Gabriel Boric said his government will take steps to control rising fuel costs that have pushed annual inflation to a 14-year high and pressured the Central Bank to raise interest rates.

(Read: Chile: Boric’s government faces strong truckers’ strike)

We explain, point by point, what these measures are about:

(You are interested in: The new Constitution of Chile faces a path of thorns)

What are the measures?

The rise in the cost of living is an anguish to which we cannot be indifferent.

Authorities will inject US$40 million into Chile’s fuel price stabilization fund to mitigate cost hikes, Boric said Monday during a televised news conference.

Boric’s administration will also introduce bills to prevent sharp rises in electricity and to boost competition in the gas sector, he said. The Government is aware “of the difficulties that our citizens are experiencing,” said Boric.

What is happening with inflation?

Chile’s annual inflation is surging into double digits as global commodity costs rise in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine

“The workers of Chile deserve more and we have to redistribute wealth more fairly (…) in the next few days we are going to send a bill to stabilize electricity bills to avoid a sharp rise in the price of electricity”, added the president.

What does the Central Bank hope to do?

This week the Central Bank is expected to extend aggressive interest rate hikes that have already added 650 basis points to borrowing costs. Cost-of-living increases are also driving Boric’s approval rating down just over a month into office.

Similarly, within the framework of a package of measures to promote economic recovery equivalent to 3,700 million dollarsBoric advanced the presentation of a third bill that seeks to “improve competition in the gas market.”

Protests in Chile against the new constitution. Photo: Martin BERNETTI / AFP

Country Context

We can assure people that the increases are not going to continue, we are worrying about the pockets of families in an issue as important as energy. See also UAE is a pioneer

“We do not want any type of collusion,” emphasized the head of state, referring to the irregularities detected by an investigative commission of the National Economic Prosecutor’s Office in this market, facts ruled out by the companies involved.

With 3.5 million people infected with covid-19 and more than 57,000 confirmed deaths, Chile has had the pandemic under control for more than a month after leaving behind a serious wave caused by the contagious omicron variant in February.

The country, which has implemented one of the most successful vaccination processes in the world -with more than 80% of the target population having a booster dose-, finds itself with fewer restrictions than ever, although it still maintains the mask indoors and strict capacity in public places.

The Boric Administration is stepping up its efforts to help the population cope with slowing growth and rising above-target inflation.

However, 86% of Chileans believe the economy has stagnated or is getting worse, according to a Cadem poll published late on Sunday. The same poll showed that 53% of those surveyed disapproved of Boric’s administration, up from 20% in mid-March, shortly after he took office.

The Chilean economy posted a rise of 11.7% in 2021 despite the pandemic and the Central Bank projects growth of between 1% and 2% for this year.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE and Bloomberg

More world news

– The United States rules out inviting Cuba to the Summit of the Americas

– ‘Proxy war’: what is it and why does Russia say NATO started it?

– Trump suggested ‘shooting protesters’ at anti-racism protests