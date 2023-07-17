Chile | The lake dried up and not everyone can drink, but the export fruits are watered

Lake Aculeo in central Chile has been removed from the map. The drying up is blamed on climate change, but the private water market is also behind it.

Pressure

Herd cows munching yellow shriveled blades of grass in front of the Andes mountains in central Chile. Only the pier standing as an orphan reminds of the past. There used to be a lake here.

In 2018, Lake Aculeojärvi in ​​Paine municipality dried up. It was an important water source in the area and a popular tourist destination.

Chile is suffering from a historically long drought, which has already lasted 13 years. Especially in central Chile, according to research, there has not been such a long period of drought in more than a thousand years.

The record high temperatures of the last decade have intensified the effects of the drought. The shortage of water is deepening in different parts of the country. At the beginning of the year, fierce forest fires raged in Chile that claimed lives.

Climate changes were thought to have also led to the drying up of Lake Aculeo. However, a study published last year showed that the reason is not so simple.

Residents of the lake region remember abundant fishing waters.

Smallholder Manuel Lizana Morales steer under a vine-covered canopy for protection from the midday sun. He has lived on the shore of the former Lake Aculeo for 36 years.

“Before this place was known for farming. Melons, wheat, corn…everything you can imagine. Now there is almost nothing left of it,” he says.

Manuel Lizana Morales says that Lake Aculeo was a treasure for the people of the area.

In 1988, Morales established a small kiwi plantation on the shore of the lake. For two decades, it brought bread to the Morales family. Until in 2012 the kiwi trees died.

“I watched how the kiwis and the lake dried up at the same rate.”

According to Morales, the withering of the kiwi trees was also accelerated by the intensifying frosts. Before, the moisture brought by the lake had helped soften them.

Like the Morales family, the dwindling water resources took away the livelihood of many residents of the area.

“I have good farmland, but no water to irrigate,” says the farmer Alberto Roja Lizama.

Lizama remembers the abundant fishing waters of Lake Aculeo. “The lake kept us full. There was as much fish as there was time to fish,” says Lizama.

Alberto Roja Lizama shows a picture of a bull working in the fields. There is no longer enough water to irrigate the fields.

We’re walking on the dusty bottom of a dried up lake. You will meet an abandoned boat bearing the name of the camping company.

A local photographer remembers the times when the beach was filled with a spectrum of tents and motorhomes. Now it is completely deserted.

About fifteen years ago, a cherry tree plantation was established on the opposite shore of the campsite. It started to grow.

Pablo Garcia-Chevesich shows Google Earth how small farms get out of its way.

This is what Aculeojärvi looked like in 2013.

As an expert of UNESCO’s intergovernmental water program, Garcia-Chevesich was part of a research group at the University of Arizona that investigated the causes of the drying up of Lake Aculeo. According to the study, one of the main reasons was the use of water by the fruit tree plantations that appeared in the area since 2010.

“Large fruit tree plantations require a lot of water. It was taken from the Pintué River, which feeds the lake. Both the lake and the river are now empty. The only green spot on the map is the cherry plantation,” says García-Chevesich.

According to García-Chevesich, the Chilean state continued to grant water rights to plantations even as the river level dropped. In addition, wells were built on the plantations, where water was fed from the aquifer that maintains the lake.

In the province of Petorca in Chile, however, water hoarding by avocado companies drained the water reserves so low that a water emergency was declared in the region in 2019.

Of these despite the experiences, water in the country’s dry regions is now diverted to the accelerating cherry production.

About 1411 liters of water are needed to produce one kilo of cherries, while 1981 liters are needed to produce a kilo of avocados. The amount may vary depending on environmental and climatic conditions. However, the extent of the plantations is essential.

In recent years, Chile has been living on the crest of a cherry boom. The area of ​​cherry plantations has quadrupled in ten years, from approximately 13,000 hectares to 49,000 hectares. It has made Chile the world’s largest exporter of cherries.

The cherry fever has been fueled especially by increased demand in China, where Chilean cherries have become a luxury product for the elite. In 2021, about 90 percent of Chilean cherries ended up in China. The United States and South Korea are also important trade partners. Only a good percent of Chilean cherries end up in Europe.

One one of the owners of the cherry plantations around the former Lake Aculeo is Garces Fruit, one of Chile’s largest cherry export companies. It has played a leading role in creating the cherry market between Chile and China.

According to Pablo García-Chevesich, drought and uncontrolled use of irrigation water together led to the disappearance of Lake Aculeo. However, according to the research results, climate change alone would not have evaporated the lake.

“The main reason is the irresponsibility of the Chilean government. They have been granting water rights with their eyes closed all these years. Now they throw up their hands and blame climate change,” says García-Chevesich.

Chilean Associate professor and hydrologist at Adolfo Ibañez University Cristian Chadwick however, has a slightly different opinion. In a study published in 2021, he and his colleagues came to the conclusion that a long-lasting drought and the resulting decrease in precipitation by almost half was the fate of Lake Aculeo. The fruit plantations only accelerated the tragedy.

Despite scientific disagreements, both researchers consider Chile’s water management model unsustainable under current conditions.

“Imagine that your income drops drastically, but you continue to use the money as before. Bankruptcy is inevitable,” Chadwick illustrates.

“Even after five consecutive years of drought in Chile, there was no questioning why water was still being used as if nothing had happened,” says Chadwick.

Also according to García-Chevesich, Chile is stuck in thinking that water resources are inexhaustible.

“As a hydrologist, I feel like I’m watching a horror movie: our land is drying up in front of my eyes, and no one is doing anything.”

Chilean the current water model is based on the 1981 water law, which was written Augusto Pinochet during the military dictatorship. It defined water as a freely exchangeable commodity on the market.

Now Chile is the only country in the world where water is completely privatized – the matter is written into the constitution.

In Chile, the privatization of drinking water is often reported as a success story. A drinking water network managed by a private water company has reached almost the entire urban population as the only country in Latin America.

For example, in Chile, a water right must be purchased for water piped from a river for irrigation. Once the state has granted a right, it can be freely sold on.

Only a sandy bed remains of the Pintué River, which used to feed Lake Aculeo.

The Chilean water market is justified by more efficient use of water. In practice, people in the poorest regions have been left without drinking water, when the water companies consider the investments unprofitable. Numerous members of the indigenous people and small farmers have also lost their water rights in the face of the economic power of mining and agricultural companies.

Until last year, the Water Act also enabled lifetime ownership of water rights. Last year, the law was amended to limit the granting of water rights to a maximum of 30 years. Both of the interviewed researchers consider the change insufficient.

The Pacific Ocean the coastline borders the west coast of Chile, and attempts have been made to respond to the water shortage by desalinizing seawater. However, researchers have criticized the fact that purified seawater has been diverted mainly for industrial use instead of people living with water shortages.

Director of the Irrigation and Energy Department of the Institute for the Development of the Small Agriculture Sector (INDAP) of the Chilean Ministry of Agriculture Jorge Silva admit the problem.

“Chile’s water model has outlived its time. It does not serve small farmers, who are the basis of our country’s food security,” says Silva.

According to Silva, the president who took office in March 2022 By Garbriel Boric improvements have been made to water management during Among the first initiatives of Boric’s government was the modification of the old water law. Now, at least on paper, water is primarily a common good and a human right.

The dismantling of the water market was also one of the main themes of Chile’s historic constitutional reform. However, the constitutional proposal was repealed in a referendum in October 2022, when more than 60 percent of those who voted rejected it.

The reason is estimated to be that the draft constitution was too complicated and radical. Along with environmental issues, it pushed for significant improvements in the rights of sexual minorities and indigenous peoples. In conservative Chile, it was too much for many.

At the beginning of May, a new Constitutional Council was elected in Chile by referendum. The extreme right and conservative parties got a total of 33 seats out of 51 spiritual councils. Its task is to draft a new constitution. Probably, with this configuration, the water market will not be completely abandoned.

“Lake was our treasure,” says Manuel Lizana Morales as he walks along the shore of the former Aculeo lake with his German shepherd Rec at his heels.

Morales’ livelihood now comes from the herd of sheep grazing in the yard. Corn and other vegetables grow for the family’s needs in the garden on the side of the house. The water from my own well is enough for watering them for the time being.

“We are lucky, not everyone has water anymore,” he says.

Manuel Lizana Morales shows a dried kiwi plantation in his backyard.

According to Alberto Roja Lizama, life had to go on without the lake. Nephew Mauricio Ortiz Lizama breeds horses on a small scale.

On the other hand, prosperous people move from the cities and want a swimming pool and a lawn in their yard. Wells are also drilled secretly. At the same time, the locals are left without water.

Many of them, like Alberto Roja Lizama, miss the lake. “But where would I go from here? I had to get used to life without Aculeo.”

Lizama dreams that one year it would still rain so much that the lake would fill up.

In the language of the Mapuche indigenous people of Chile, aculeo means the place “where the waters meet”. Crossroads of groundwater, rivers and rainfall.

Under Lake Aculeo, deep in the underground springs, water still flows. But no one knows for how long.