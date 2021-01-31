The green tide that made possible the recent legalization of abortion in Argentina continues its irresistible rise in Chile. On January 13, Congress began examining, at the initiative of the opposition, a bill to decriminalize voluntary termination of pregnancy in the first fourteen weeks. Reform to which the camp of conservative president Sebastián Piñera is opposed with aggressiveness. “The government is against free abortion, abortion for which there is no other reason than the decision of the woman to terminate her pregnancy”, immediately warned the Minister of Social Development and the Family, Karla Rubilar.

A new difficult social and institutional battle

This governmental hostility restricts the scope of the text presented for legislative deliberation: unlike the executive, parliamentarians cannot submit bills having an imprint on the budget; so they propose that “although this health service is not delivered in public hospitals, a woman who decides (to abort) at home or in a private clinic should not go to prison”.

It is therefore not yet a question of legalization, nor of free and open access to abortion, but of taking a new step towards the decriminalization of abortion. In fact, the criminalization of abortion is a legacy of the dictatorship, which banned it in all its forms in 1989. Under the leadership of Socialist President Michelle Bachelet, in 2017, Chile decriminalized abortion for three grounds only: in case of fetal malformation, risk of death of the mother or pregnancy resulting from rape.

All dressed in green, singing “Abortion yes, abortion no, it’s up to me!” », Left-wing MPs kicked off this new social and institutional battle, which promises to be difficult. “Abortions exist and will continue to exist. Stopping the persecutions against adolescent girls and women who cannot afford to abort in clinics, disguising abortion as appendicitis, is in our hands ”, argued, opening this debate, Maite Orsini, President of the Committee on Women and Gender Equity in the Chamber of Deputies. “We can continue to look elsewhere: this is not how dangerous clandestine abortions will stop,” insisted, in the same vein, Communist deputy Camila Vallejo. We must push to claim the right we have over our bodies. “

A debate taking place in the street

The powerful feminist wave which accompanied, last year, the popular uprising against the ultraliberal policies bequeathed by the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet is not unrelated to the return of this demand on the parliamentary scene. As soon as this bill on decriminalization was included on the agenda of the Chamber of Deputies in Santiago de Chile, the influential feminist coordination 8M called for demonstrations at the gates of the Moneda palace and had them displayed on the facade from the very conservative Catholic University, this banner: “Free, legal, safe and free abortion”. “We hope to open a debate that is played out in the street, as happened in Argentina, and which spills over from Parliament”, explained the spokesperson for this coordination, Karina Nohales, calling for “the recognition of rights. sexual and reproductive rights as fundamental rights ”.

Even when the law allows it, the exercise of this right is not guaranteed

As in Argentina, a serious public health issue is posed: 160,000 to 300,000 abortions are performed clandestinely each year in Chile. In total, 13% of cases of maternal death are due to these shadow abortions. The situation could have worsened with the Covid-19 pandemic and confinement, which have seriously complicated women’s access to contraception. During this period, many unwanted pregnancies were reported to the Institute of Public Health, in connection with batches of failed contraceptive pills.

The urgent need for legislation to protect women

In fact, even in cases where the law allows abortion, the exercise of this right is not guaranteed. First, by lack of information: the law prohibits any public communication on the offer of medical services in this area. Then, this same law recognizes the conscientious objection of health workers – half of obstetricians refuse the practice of abortion. “This situation contrasts with the commitment that the Chilean state should have, in accordance with the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (Cedef), to guarantee the right of women to access public health services in adequate conditions, notes Alexia Bórquez, member of the study team of the Observatory of Human Rights. If abortion is not legal, should women be forced to be mothers because of a state error? According to national law, yes. Legislation that fully protects the rights of women and girls is urgently needed, as well as a cultural change in the lives of all Chileans who value dignity. “

For many Chilean feminists, the criminalization of abortion perpetuates the rule of dictatorship over women’s bodies. Half of Chileans believe it is urgent to extricate themselves from this archaic situation. A desire for change increased tenfold among the youngest: 61% of 18-30 year olds say they are in favor of decriminalizing abortion.