Chilean feminists protest for women’s rights in Santiago, Chile. Sebastian Utreras Lizana (EL PAIS)

Married women in Chile do not have the same rights as their husbands in the administration of assets when they choose the conjugal society. 65% choose this option and 33% the total separation of assets. In the most agreed regime, if her mother or father dies, for example, she needs her husband’s permission to receive her inheritance. And if that succession is a house, it is he who manages it and his signature is needed for the sale. When requesting a bank loan, if the woman does not work in the formal market, she also has to turn to her partner. The law establishes it as follows: “The husband is the head of the conjugal partnership, and as such he administers the social assets and those of his wife.”

Since 2008, a reform of the Civil Code is being processed in Congress to guarantee equality of powers between men and women in the conjugal partnership. In May the discussion of the bill was reactivated and this week the Government of Gabriel Boric presented a hundred indications that the Commission for Women and Gender Equality of the Senate must analyze in order to move towards its vote.

The case of Sonia Arce is a symbol of discrimination. The 70-year-old woman was de facto separated from her husband when her father died in 1994. She and her brothers inherited a house they wanted to sell. However, since Arce had married under the conjugal partnership regime – which grants the husband the power to manage his own assets, those of the family and those of his wife – she needed the signature of her ex-partner, but she I had lost all contact with him. Arce could have started a cumbersome and extensive process in court, but she decided to take her case to justice. The Humanas Corporation (then La Morada) and the Center for Justice and International Law (CEJIL) filed a complaint against the Chilean State before the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) on her behalf.

In 2008, the IACHR reached an amicable agreement with the State of Chile, which promised to attach great urgency to the bill in Congress to reform the Civil Code and repeal the regulations that establish discrimination. After 15 years, her husband continues as “head of the conjugal partnership” and “sole administrator.” The Government of Boric, based on the advances of the previous Administrations, wants to finally approve that both spouses can administer the company indistinctly.

“Our conjugal partnership system is anachronistic. Here we are not talking about eliminating it, but about making a reform so that it is aligned with the 21st century,” says Alejandra Sepúlveda, president of the organization Comunidad Mujer, which promotes rights and progress in equality. “It is super discriminatory. If the woman does not have a formal paid job, any credit that she requests from the bank has to go with the concurrence of her husband. That affects entrepreneurship. There is always a barrier for women to access greater economic autonomy ”, she claims. In addition, Chilean women are 18% less likely than men to have their loan requests approved, according to research by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the Development Bank of Latin America (CAF).

One of the most controversial factors in the discussion of the bill is what is known as the “reserved patrimony of the married woman”, a norm that was dictated with the objective of generating a counterbalance to the fact that the husband is the administrative head and that allows the wife to manage the assets obtained by her work or trade. The bill seeks for the salary of both to enter the conjugal partnership and to eliminate the figure of reserved patrimony, which in some sectors is interpreted as the repeal of a safeguard for women.

The Minister for Women and Gender Equality, Antonia Orellana, explained to EL PAÍS that “when both spouses can indistinctly administer the assets of the conjugal partnership and, in addition, each spouse can manage their own assets, the reserved patrimony of the woman will lack legal basis”. She adds that, in addition, “we are extending the conjugal partnership to equal marriage, and there the idea of ​​a woman’s reserved patrimony would not have a place either. Simply put, the figure of women’s reserved patrimony is incompatible with a regime that seeks to equalize spouses in rights and with equal marriage.

Married couples can change regimes. In addition to the conjugal partnership and the total separation of assets, there is participation in the property, agreed upon only by 2% of marriages. In this case, the assets of both are kept separate, but if the regime ends (because they decide to opt for another or because they get divorced) they are divided equally, regardless of who has contributed more or less. This runs for physical assets, such as a house, but also for debts that one of the two has.

In the indications presented this week by Minister Orellana before the Senate commission, it appears that same-sex couples can opt for the conjugal partnership regime, the partial separation of assets and eliminates the fact that single women have to certify their marital status when requesting a loan, among many others. The commission in charge of analyzing them agreed on Monday to hold two weekly sessions to address the initiative, which still has to go through a long legislative process.