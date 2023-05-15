In Chile, the conservative wave is here to stay. He showed his face in the 2021 presidential elections, when José Antonio Kast defeated the traditional right-wing candidate and rose to the second round. It was expressed again a few days ago with the victory of the Republican Party in the election of constitutional councillors. She was also responsible for shredding the Constitutional Convention proposal last September. As a study by the Universidad del Desarrollo (UDD) shows, there is “a significant and robust relationship between electoral support for the Rejection option and the votes obtained by the Republican Party.” Everything indicates, then, that a new dividing line has been created in the Chilean political landscape (what experts call cleavage) that could last for years.

The term conservative, it should be clarified, is not used here in a pejorative sense: it is simply the correct way to name a broad cultural, social, and political current that favors the defense of traditional values, stability, social order, and existing institutions. .

The conservative wave is present all over the world, from Brexit to Trump, from Bolsonaro to Melani. It feeds on three types of factors. Starting with the distrust and rejection of the political elite, which is seen as a caste that privileges its own interests to the detriment of the needs of ordinary people. It is a sentiment that throughout history has nurtured various movements, from fascism to modern left-wing populisms inspired by Laclau and Mouffe, but which these days has been monopolized by the conservative camp. What happened in Chile recently is illustrative. In the past elections, there was fear of a rise of the People’s Party (a sort of simile of the Italian 5 Star Movement, whose flag is the expulsion of the professional political class), but its electorate was largely captured by the radical right embodied by the Republican Party.

It is known that other powerful fuel for the conservative wave is crime, illegal immigration and economic insecurity. The voters most prone to the discourse of the ultra-right or radical right are precisely those who belong to the groups that feel most attacked by the advance of insecurity, in any of its forms: older people with chronic and costly diseases, those who live in the rural world or depressed areas, the men who carry out traditional trades; that is to say, all those who believe that if things continue as they are, they will lose their place in the world. The studies carried out in Great Britain, France, Germany, the United States —to mention just a few countries— are conclusive in this regard.

In the case of Chile, the same pattern is repeated. Behind the pop social october 2019 so called topics structural (pensions, health, education, environment, decentralization, constitutional order, among others) took up the agenda. With this, the conservative forces seemed to disappear from the map; but it was enough that after the pandemic immigration, crime and inflation ran amok for them to re-emerge, now empowered. The aforementioned study by the UDD shows the same thing that has been seen in other cases: those who supported the most intense support for the rejection of the Convention’s proposal in September and for the advisers of the Republican Party in May, were the voters of the communes most vulnerable and more affected by the new sources of insecurity, especially immigration and crime.

There is a third factor that explains the irruption of the conservative wave, which is surely more enduring and disruptive than the previous ones: the instinctive rejection of large groups of the population to the ultraliberal wave promoted by the most enlightened urban segments and the left, the which is channeled by a radical right (the alt rightas it is called in the United States) sponsored by a powerful international political movement.

The political scientists Pippa Norris and Ronald Inglehart develop a thesis in this regard that must be paid attention to. The new generations, they point out, as an effect of the massification of access to universities, have been socialized in liberal social values. These include, among others, issues such as equal rights for women, attitudes towards sex and gender, tolerance towards homosexuality, same-sex marriage, rights for LGBTQ+ communities, pro-abortion legislation, lax immigration, degrowth and environmental protection, a more liberal approach to crime, and others of the same style. This ideology postmaterialist would have co-opted the political agenda of the left, which has put aside issues related to the economy, distribution and material well-being —which were the axis of their historical identity— to adhere to a narrative and a program of an ultraliberal or wokeas they are called in the Anglo-Saxon jargon.

Older people with less schooling, as well as those who live in backward areas that have been abandoned by young people who have chosen to live in an urban environment more in tune with their new values, feel threatened by the liberal tide promoted by the new generations. , with values ​​such as secularism, the diversity of lifestyles, plurinationality and an environmentalism that criminalizes their traditions. This has given rise to a widespread and powerful cultural reaction (culture backlash), which has pushed these groups to renounce their old allegiances —not infrequently from the center and the left— to seek refuge in conservative alternatives that defend the family, order, faith, the Homeland and the flag.

The one described, the authors affirm, is the great silent revolution of our times. As a result, the break liberal/conservative, with its marked generational overtones, is the one that currently has the most influence on the political alignment of voters, well above issues associated with the economy, politics and the State. Hence, for many contemporary political competition is confused with a cultural battle, whose moral connotations make it impossible to be in the center or reach compromises.

What happened in Chile may be a paradigmatic example. The constitutional convention, dominated by young people from the most varied forces of the left, set out to give the culture battle to impose the liberal agenda in all its expressions, without noticing that with this he was feeding a conservative wave that would end up passing over him and generating a political majority that totally rebuilt the Chilean political scene.