The case

A far-west brawl broke out on Latam flight LA-135 bound for Santiago de Chile from Antofagasta. According to the first reports, a group of 15 visibly drunk people got on board and began to disturb the other passengers with insults and harassment of various kinds. At first, the hostesses tried to calm the situation by asking one of the hecklers to leave the plane, but the request made the situation worse, thus triggering a mega-brawl which also involved members of the civil aeronautics. In the video released on the net, the group of drunks can be seen violently attacking some officers with fists and slaps.

The brawl did not subside on board the aircraft but also continued on the runway as evidenced by the images recorded by some passengers: once the most aggressive people had disembarked, some of them continued to resist the public officials. 4 were arrested and the violent altercation ended with at least 6 injured.



