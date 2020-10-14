For a year now, Chileans have been mobilizing against an economic system that they consider to be unequal. On Friday October 2, around 7:30 p.m., around 2,000 people gathered in the Place d’Italie, in the heart of Santiago, for an unauthorized demonstration. A 16 year old teenager is in the crowd; he will be photographed lying on the ground, face down. What happened ?

Police footage shows when they are ordered to disperse. They advance towards a bridge, north of the Place d’Italie. In slow motion, on the video that has gone viral, we clearly see a policeman brutally pushing the young man who falls, six meters below. A few policemen lean over the bridge, but none come to his aid; it will be taken care of by civilians. Taken to hospital, he is seriously injured, but still alive. The prosecution seized all the videos; the police officer allegedly responsible for the acts was thus imprisoned and indicted for attempted homicide.