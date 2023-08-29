A group of people wave Chilean flags during a demonstration following the murder of Chilean police officer Daniel Palma in Santiago. PAUL VERA (AFP)

When Chile seems taken over by the commemorations of the 50th anniversary of the coup d’état, which will take place on September 11, EL PAÍS exclusively publishes the survey of the Alberto Hurtado University–criteria on the imaginary citizens of democracy. It is a new installment of this survey promoted by the university that debuted in 2017 and that seeks to understand the perception and expectations of Chileans regarding the most relevant social transformations that the country is going through. The objective of Chile Dice is to contribute through reflective analysis to the public debate and the construction of a more inclusive, supportive and fair Chile.

These are the keys to the 2023 public opinion study:

Chile wants democracy

The survey, through different questions, shows that “democracy as an abstraction appears mostly valued among the people surveyed,” explains Cristián Valdivieso, founder of the polling firm Criteria. “It is valued as a procedure, both in formal political life and in the spaces of daily life. People appreciate the possibility of participating in decisions, being able to choose the type of society in which they want to live and the rights and freedoms associated with it”, adds the analyst. As the graph shows, democracy, a priori, would appear as the most legitimate form of government and valued in a broad sense by citizens: 64%, while one in five people (21%), affirms that “in some circumstances, an authoritarian government may be preferable to a democratic one ”. Those who do not care about a democratic regime or an authoritarian one reach 6%.

When disaggregating the data, those who prefer democracy are from the ABC1 segment –the most affluent–, where this option reaches 74%, and among people who identify with the left (87%).

Among those who think that “in some circumstances, an authoritarian government may be preferable to a democratic one,” the majority is over 60 (30%) and identifies more with the right (39%).

Little pride in the functioning of democracy

Although democracy appears mostly valued among the people surveyed, “it is relativized by some groups of the population: people feel little pride in its operation and deeply mistrust its solutions and its principles. In the eyes of a majority, democracy appears incapable of processing the emergencies that afflict people’s lives”, analyzes Valdivieso, from Criteria. “The study shows, then, a kind of paradox,” adds the analyst.

In the question “To what extent are you proud of the Chilean political system?”, 35% declared themselves not at all proud. This group is made up mainly of people over 45 years of age, from the right (44%) or who do not know where they are on the political spectrum (40%), and from the less affluent economic sectors (C3 and D).

Justice by own hands

The general institutional discredit and, in particular, of the justice system, due to the difficulty in accessing it, undermines the adherence to democracy: a relevant percentage of people consider it justifiable to take justice into their own hands in matters of crimes, whether using weapons of fire (45%), performing public funas (33%) or lynching criminals (26%).

“People talk a lot about the fact that it is difficult to access justice and that justice is not fair, which undermines adherence to democracy,” explains Valdivieso, from the polling firm Criteria. “Or put another way: dissatisfaction with democracy has to do with the feeling that there is no justice, that is, that the justice system is elitist,” adds the analyst.

Human rights, elitized

Although respect for human rights is judged essential for a democracy, the majority of people consider that these human rights are not respected in Chile: 61% say not at all or not very much. In this group they are mostly women, without political affiliation and from the lowest economic stratum (D).

The question of human rights, therefore, appears as a central problematic knot in the survey. From the outset, they explain from Criteria, the concept is understood from a broader perspective –overcrowding, neighborhoods taken over by drug traffickers, insecurity, pollution– and not only from a basic dimension related to the denial of rights and freedoms by the State.

Once again – as with democracy – human rights seem elitist. “While the people with the highest income are the ones who most adhere to these values, the popular sectors feel more distanced and disaffected from them. Probably because they feel excluded from the promises that these values ​​embody,” says Criteria’s Valdivieso.

The survey also asked about the human rights of other population groups:

The Chile Dice survey shows that, according to those surveyed, the rights of the vast majority of the population should be prioritized over criminals (27% believe that “to arrest a criminal it is necessary to take some of their human rights”) and of Chileans with respect to migrants (40% think that “the Government should be more concerned with the human rights of Chileans than with immigrants”).

In case of crisis: justifications for authoritarianism

The survey shows the risk of losing democratic values ​​in favor of authoritarian regimes. Although it is clear that the majority of Chileans are committed to democracy, in certain crises 60% of those surveyed mention that authoritarianism is justified in one of the following circumstances: human rights violations, increased corruption, non-compliance with laws, rampant crime. “All issues that have been present on the citizen’s agenda in recent years,” analyzes Valdivieso, from the polling firm Criteria.

Among those who justify authoritarianism in some critical circumstance, men stand out (64%), those over 60 years of age (66%) and those who identify with the right (80%).

The ‘fake news’, at the center of a distrustful society

For Gonzalo García, lawyer and academic at the Alberto Hurtado University, “one of the greatest outbursts of the common good is that we do not believe that we have the same information to build opinions and go over the same common site”, which is reflected in the data delivered by the Chile Dice 2023 survey.

García says that “our democracy appears to be haunted by institutional lies (84% of politicians lie) and social ones (64% businessmen, social networks and digital news, 57% and 50% lie, respectively), as well as by professional disinformation (the channels of TV lie 65%), which results in the construction of a mistrust that leads to overestimating our intelligence to face them and underestimating others as deceived (54% believe that others believe the fake news)”.

The academic says that the absence of common stories is complex, even when there is a relevant margin of favorable tolerance (64% believe that it is “valuable that there are many different ideas about what we have to decide as a society, even if they are very different from the mine”). They are, however, in dispute “with the direct action that comes from a version of the facts that can lead to actions of fact, as is the example of the funas, which are justified by 33% and rejected by 39%. ”.

For the lawyer, this question is central, because there are post-truth stories that have achieved significant support: 22% of the population believe that the social outbreak was the work of foreign terrorist organizations or that 44% believe that municipalities prioritize migrants over Chileans.

Chileans push for a participatory democracy

“Democracy is not facing a collapse, but the search to found it in the participatory dimension is active,” says academic García, from the Alberto Hurtado University (UAH). And he provides a context: “It must not be ruled out that these have been very difficult years in Chile and in the world, and this disappointment manifests itself not as a crisis of alternative models, but rather as a deepening of the democratic project. That just as democracy is an exercise in the distribution of power by terms, it has a long way to go in the real division of power and its counterweights”.

This survey shows evidence, he says, that the path that remains to be traveled is the opening towards semi-direct participation institutions. “From this point of view, there is a reality that contrasts with the ideals. This dissatisfaction has a way out, because only 20% support the model of representative democracy that is limited to the election of representatives and periodic participation in elections. On the other hand, 65% believe that representative democracy should be invigorated or perfected through the use of semi-direct democracy institutions in an expansion of participation towards popular initiatives of norms, referendums or recalls”, assures García.

And he concludes: “In this sense, democratic support is not an insurance against all events, but it manifests itself more as a mechanism permanently conditioned to the reformulation of the current system.”