Chile left Israel behind and became the country with the highest number of vaccinated against the coronavirus in relation to its population in the last seven days, according to data from the specialized database Our World In Data, from the British University of Oxford, cited today by the Chilean Ministry of Health.

According to this database, Chile had inoculated in the last seven days to 1.08 people per 100 inhabitants, while Israel registered 1.03 in the same period.

“Today we have a new reason for pride: Chile ranked first in the world ranking of doses administered per 100 inhabitants according to Our World In Data, “wrote the Ministry of Health on its official Twitter account.

The Minister of Health, Enrique Paris, said that “it is an effort that must be recognized in primary care, mayors, pero also to the State of Chile “.

He stressed that “this is not just the product of a government, it is the product of the effort made by Chile’s public health system for so many years, since the 1950s, when the National Health System was formed,” according to the Santiago newspaper The Mercury.

Meanwhile, the Chamber of Deputies approved by a large majority the extension until June 30 of the state of catastrophe proposed by President Sebastián Piñera, and turned the initiative to the Senate, which will debate it tomorrow.

Chile vaccinated 4,176,094 people, 18.5% of whom have already received the second dose, according to the agency.

The country reported another 3,528 infections of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in 24 hours on Tuesday, with which it reached 864,064 cases confirmed since the beginning of the pandemic in the South American country, as well as 19 more deaths in one day to add 21,182 deaths, reported the Ministry of Health.

According to the daily report, the number of infections has been on the rise in recent weeks, after finishing the summer holidays in the southern hemisphere and starting the school year this month, which has also increased the demand in hospitals.

The Ministry of Health detailed in its report that so far 814,088 patients have recovered from the disease and 28,371 are in the active stage, while 1,839 people are hospitalized in intensive care units, including 1,600 with mechanical ventilation support.

Only four regions of the country report a decrease in infections in the last week, in which Los Ríos (south) has the highest incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants, while the regions that report the greatest increase are Aysén (south), Biobío (south) and Metropolitana (center).

“Although the vaccination process continues according to plan, the public you should not forget about self-care measures“, asserted the Chilean Minister of Health, Enrique Paris.

Chile has been in a “state of catastrophe” and a night curfew for a year, actions that protect the police and military deployed in the streets throughout the South American nation.

Source: Europa Press and Xinhua

PB