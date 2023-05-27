In six years, between 2016 and 2022, the homicide rate in Chile per 100,000 inhabitants has risen from 3.6 to 7 points, and most of them have been committed with firearms. It is a figure that worries local authorities, especially since the increase is due in large part to the unprecedented and rapid advance of organized crime, to the point that the South American country was pushed to approve, at the end of last March, its first law in history to combat it. “Probably, many of our neighbors say ‘that’s nothing, their situation is certainly much better than ours’, but for us it is critical,” said the national prosecutor, Ángel Valencia, given the increase in crime. “We are still not bad in the Latin American context, but our homicide rate has doubled in six years and that for us is a delicate situation.”

The phenomenon has been attributed by Valencia to various factors, including criminal gangs that have entered Chile irregularly. He mentioned the organization the Tren de Aragua, dedicated to multiple crimes, such as human trafficking, sexual exploitation of migrant women, drug trafficking and extortion. It is a fact that he exposed this week during his participation in the forum Fight against organized crime in Rome, Italy, to where he traveled to also hold bilateral meetings with the National Anti-Mafias Prosecutor and the National Anti-Mafias Directorate in search of experiences that could eventually be applicable in Chile.

Precisely, on Thursday of this week, the Aragua Train has once again been on the Chilean public agenda. In Arica, in the extreme north of Chile, two packed corpses were found buried under cement and the region’s prosecutor, Mario Carrera, pointed out that they may be homicides committed by Los Gallegos, a faction of that criminal organization.

Before an audience of prosecutors and carabinieri in Rome, Valencia recounted the new reality in his country. “There are more homicides with unknown defendants (it is not known who they are) and more homicides with a firearm. In addition, there are clear precedents that show that hit men are beginning to operate in Chile, something that did not happen 10 years ago. The large volume of these new homicides correspond to settling scores or a fight for territorial control on the part of gangs that respond directly to organized crime or that have broken away from them,” he said. “Inevitably, some criminal gangs that originate in Venezuela have begun to operate in Chile. One of them is the Aragua Train. We have faced a challenge that was unprecedented in Republican history. We went from facing gangs of common criminals, who have control of micro-trafficking in certain neighborhoods, who perhaps had the capacity to produce drug export operations that were taking place in other lands, from our country to the developed world, to seeing the efforts of these other gangs for taking territorial control of a certain space that was formerly occupied by common crime,” he added.

Italian prisons for Chile

Ángel Valencia took office last January and, during his application for the Public Ministry, like most of the candidates, he focused on the emergence of the new organized crime. He proposed several measures, including the use of artificial intelligence in criminal analysis, which he has already implemented. He has also promoted harsh and controversial determinations, such as the one that states that prosecutors in Chile request pretrial detention of foreigners who are arrested and charged for a crime who do not have a proven identity. It is a decision he made after the murder of police officer Daniel Palma during an operation in downtown Santiago on April 6.

His first public account was in late April. And in it he gave the first sign that Italy is a country that he has in his sights as a model: “We need to establish the creation of a special prison facility, like those that allowed Italy to fight, with full respect for human rights, organized crime,” he said then.

Ignacio Castillo, director of the organized crime unit of the Chilean National Prosecutor’s Office, was in Italy this week and, on the phone from that country, explains that, regardless of the particularities of the mafia phenomenon in Italy, that the institutional experience and legislation in the prosecution of mafia crime, “is tremendously useful for the investigation of criminal organizations.” “What Italy has done from the 90s until now is a benchmark. And one of its edges has to do with the harshest prison regime for those who are at the apical vertex of the mafia criminal structures.”

The prison regime observed by the Chilean National Prosecutor’s Office consists of the segregation of the prison population linked to the mafia, something that exists in the South American country, but far from that rudeness and specificity. “Those who are at the top of mafia organizations, and those people who have been convicted for having apical ties, have much stricter prison treatment. It implies isolating them within the units in order to avoid as much as possible that they have links with the interior and exterior of the prisons”, Castillo points out. And he adds that it is a system that prevents detainees from exercising power and giving instructions abroad. This implies that in Italy there are special cells, with reduced times for going out into the open air that are permanently controlled, as well as their telephone conversations, which are listened to.

Cooperation model

Valencia explains to EL PAÍS that the purpose of the trip to Rome was to build links with various Italian institutions. “They have a great international reputation for their effectiveness in controlling organized crime, and in the context of a democratic rule of law. In other words, they efficiently prosecute organized crime, but respecting judicial guarantees and international treaties on human rights. That is very relevant for the Chilean Public Ministry,” he said.

The prosecutor points out that each country has similar problems but on different scales, and that this makes cooperation necessary to combat transnational criminal organizations. He cites as an example that if in Chile “we have to pursue the Tren de Aragua, which has an address that is in another country and circulates its assets in different countries, including ours, the Italians also have problems with the ndrangheta, whose origin is Italy but carries out operations in Germany or Argentina. Therefore, they have to develop both cooperation and research.”

It is these kinds of experiences, he adds, that are interesting for Chile, especially the collaboration with other public ministries: “These strategies to build collaboration, the difficulties that are faced and the strategies that are adopted to overcome them, are what cause us special attention and they are the ones that we have come to know, to share and to deepen ties for the future”.