The president of Chile, Sebastián Piñera, announced this Sunday that he will ask for the postponement of the constituent elections to next May 15 and 16 due to the country’s health situation after a new wave of coronavirus infections. They were scheduled for April 10 and 11,

The president argued that the priority is “the health of all the inhabitants of Chile,” and reported on the national chain that on Monday he will present a constitutional reform bill. The measure must be ratified by at least two-thirds of Congress.

The announcement is a formality, after the scientific advisers of the pandemic, the Medical College and leaders of the opposition requested in recent days the postponement of the election. In addition, several surveys showed that a large part of the population is also in favor of a delay due to the health situation.

Meanwhile, the Government’s Covid-19 Advisory Council had delivered a series of recommendations to the Minister of Health this weekend, where they warned that “carrying out the election in this context could aggravate the situation, not only because of the electoral act, but mainly for the activities attached to the vote. “

“Protecting the health and life of our compatriots has always been our first priority and commitment,” said Piñera, accompanied by the Minister of Health, Enrique Paris, at the end of an emergency meeting at the Presidential Palace of La Moneda in Santiago.

Sebastian Pinera at the Palacio de La Moneda in Santiago de Chile. Photo EFE.

Postponement occurs in one of the worst moments of the pandemic. The new wave of coronavirus in the country has the Chilean health system at the limit with an occupation of beds in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) that reached 95% in the public and private network nationwide.

Also, almost a week ago broke the record of the first wave in June 2020, having exceeded the barrier of 7,000 daily infections, for which more than 16 million inhabitants of the South American country were forced to carry out a strict confinement since Thursday.

On the other hand, Piñera stressed that the high rates of infections in recent weeks and the feeling of insecurity in the street “inhibits many from going to vote,” and said that he wants an election with high participation to choose the constituents, such as was the result of attendance of almost 80% of the electorate on October 25, 2020.

The plebiscite that day on whether to change the Constitution inherited from the military dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990) -reformed during the last 30 years of democracy-, was the institutional solution to the harsh social crisis that shook Chile from from the violent protests of October 2019.

A large part of the Chilean people took to the streets to ask for greater social welfare, with a State that had a more important presence in the education, health and pension system.

Chile leads the vaccination campaign in Latin America, with more than 6 million people who have received at least one dose, and the scientific advisers who had predicted that the first positive impacts of immunization would be seen in mid-April, asked in the last hours that this campaign is accelerated to reach at least 9 of the 19 million inhabitants before this election.

With information from AFP.

DB