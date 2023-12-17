Chile rejected a very conservative new constitution by a large majority on Sunday evening. About 55 percent of Chileans who cast their votes on Sunday rejected the proposal. With the rejection, the second time in two years, the constitutional process in Chile comes to an end and the South American country is left with the current constitution, which dates from the era of dictator Augusto Pinochet.

President Gabriel Boric said in June of this year that he did not want to make a third attempt to have a new constitution written and public opinion does not seem to be waiting for it either. After five referendums within four years, there appears to be election fatigue, especially because the social problems that caused the protests in 2019 are still dormant.

These protests focused on a wide range of issues, from inaccessible healthcare, education and housing to low pensions and discrimination against migrants and indigenous peoples. A new constitution was the political response to this months-long wave of protests, and a predominantly left-wing body made a first attempt. However, their progressive proposal was too progressive for Chile and was convincingly rejected in 2022.

A predominantly right-wing body was allowed to make an attempt this year. Their proposal also did not appeal to a majority of Chileans, who did not see their daily problems being addressed in the very conservative proposal. One way or another, the country no longer seems to trust its authorities and no longer recognizes itself in their politics. In almost all political sectors, the first reaction after the results came in on Sunday was a call for unity. The constitutional process, which should have united Chile, ultimately divided the country.