Chilean President Gabriel Boric said he thought “interesting” the proposal to create a common Mercosur currency. But he pondered that the initiative requires a long debate when he stated that “the processes are long-term”.

The statements were given in an interview to the column by journalist Mônica Bergamo, from the Folha de S. Paulo. The report was published on Friday (6.jan.2023).

“Let’s think about the European experience. The European Coal and Steel Community was founded in the 1950s. And it ended up in the European Union, which only achieved a common currency almost 50 years later”said the Chilean leader.

The discussion on the creation of a single currency gained prominence on the 3rd fair (3.jan), when the ambassador of Argentina in Brazil, Daniel Scioli, stated that the country will work together with Brazil for the measure.

Scioli’s statement came right after a meeting with the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, also held on Tuesday (3.jan). However, Haddad denied the existence of a proposal on Thursday (5.jan), according to information from State Agency.

BORIC AND LULA

The president of Chile was one of the international leaders who attended the inauguration of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), on January 1, 2023. Boric and Lula also met on January 2 for a bilateral meeting.

In Publication On his Twitter account, the Chilean leader stated that he and the Brazilian president reinforced cooperation between governments and joint work towards an integration policy for South America and Latin America. “We move forward united for the well-being of our peoples!”said.