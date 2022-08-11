Chile: ruling party commits to improve new Constitution after plebiscite

The main ruling parties Chilean (left) announced this Thursday a long-awaited political agreement with which they promised to improve the new constitution if approved in the plebiscite on September 4.

Just one month after the historic vote in which Chileans must choose between the current Magna Carta or the new one that began to be drafted in 2021, the leaders of the great coalitions that make up the Government, I Approve Dignity and Democratic Socialism, opted for announce their commitment to improve the text after the referendum.

“With this we hope that those citizens who have doubted the new Magna Carta (…) can find in this agreement a reason to vote for the approval (of a new Constitution),” said the president of the Party for Democracy (PPD). ), Natalia Piergentili.

From the library of the National Congress in Santiago, the leaders of a dozen parties, including the PPD, the Socialist Party (PS), Social Convergence (CS) and Democratic Revolution, detailed the key points of the pact, which includes commitments to improvement in “political, judicial, social and indigenous issues”.

Regarding the latter, they clarified that the territorial autonomies that the constituent project grants to 11 ethnic groups “will be developed in accordance with the unity of the State” and emphasized that “indigenous justice will not have jurisdiction over criminal offenses, always remaining subordinate to ordinary justice. and the Supreme Court.”

Protest against constitution in Chile. Photo: Alberto Valdes / Efe

In terms of pensions, the group promised to guarantee that a mixed system with an individual capitalization component will continue to exist, as at present, and they clarified that the development of private health and subsidized education will be respected.

The pact comes in the middle of the electoral campaign, at a time when the polls give advantage to the option of maintaining the current fundamental law – inherited from the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990) – instead of establishing the new one, drafted by a convention with a progressive tendency and focused on enlarging social rights.

“This agreement seeks to provide certainty in the roadmap for the implementation of the new Constitution and combat a millionaire and brutal disinformation campaign that comes from the right,” added Senator Juan Antonio Latorre, president of the Democratic Revolution.

As of September 5, the legislative and constitutional debate will continue, Latorre added, and “it will be Congress, together with the Government, that will have a fundamental role in building profound changes, but with stability and governability.”

The agreement did not take long to generate reactions: one of the spokesmen for the “Rejection” option, Claudio Salinas, pointed out that the current constitutional proposal is “bad for Chile.”

“We must vote for that on September 4, not the last-minute tricks to save their political interests and that do not resolve the underlying issues, which is the social agenda that matters so much to all Chileans,” added Salinas.

It was the current president, the progressive Gabriel Boric, who this week announced to local media that he would seek to guarantee an agreement prior to the plebiscite to “remove uncertainty from the people.”

“I see that there is a spirit of saying ‘there are things that could have been done better’, and, therefore, there is a willingness to improve and there will be a political agreement for that,” he announced Tuesday.

In 2019, while still a deputy, Boric was one of the promoters of the great political pact that allowed the constitutional process to be opened and fervently defended the change, although since he is president – a position from which he cannot promote any option in the face of the plebiscite – he has assured that “it is legitimate to support either of the two”.

While the left supports the new constitutional text, focused on enlarging social rights and giving a more prominent role to the State, the main right-wing parties lined up to promote its rejection, considering it “partisan” and “indigenist.”

The new Constitution began to be drafted as the political way to quell a massive wave of protests for equality that began in 2019 and left thirty people dead and thousands injured.

*With information from EFE

