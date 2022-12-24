A man deposits his vote in one of the ballot boxes at the electoral college in the National Stadium, in Santiago, during the constitutional plebiscite. Sofia Yanjari (El País)

The Chilean Congress has approved the constitutional reform that restores the obligatory nature of suffrage in all elections and plebiscites, with the exception of primaries. “A constitutional organic law will set the fines or sanctions that will be applied for breach of this duty, the voters who will be exempt from it and its application procedure,” says the text approved by Parliament by a large majority and which will soon become law. With a register of 15.1 million voters, Chile abandons the voluntary vote that governed the South American country for a decade –between 2012 and the present–, which deepened the crisis of population participation, which in some processes was very below 50%.

“Chile established voluntary voting 10 years ago because there was a low electoral participation coupled with a low registration in the electoral registers, particularly among young people. As it was considered that voting was above all the conquest of a right and not so much a duty, in a context of extensive debate, automatic registration and voluntary suffrage were established. It was assumed that the candidates would have greater motivation to mobilize people to the polls, but the opposite occurred. Neither did the population arouse greater interest in the electoral processes,” explains political scientist Gloria de la Fuente. For the academic from the School of Government of the Catholic University, “in an unequal country like Chile, this type of mechanism deepens the inequities, because those who are mostly left out of voting are people from the lower strata. In this sense, there is a bias in favor of people with greater resources”, says the researcher.

In June 2021, in the first democratic elections for regional governors, only 19.6% of those called participated (2.5 of the 13 million who, then, made up the register). It was a historical record of low turnout at the polls, although the experts were not surprised: since the 1988 plebiscite that sealed the fate of the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship, participation in the elections had declined steadily. In 2012, when voluntary voting came into force, this trend was evident and in the 2016 municipal elections only 36% participated, the previous record of low participation. The apathy of the majority of citizens was explained by structural and temporary phenomena, such as the pandemic.

For Octavio Avendaño, professor at the Department of Sociology at the University of Chile, compulsory voting is late for Chile, because it occurs at a time of “wear, erosion and criticism” of democratic institutions, although “it is better late than never.” . He explains that there are several reasons that justify his replacement: “Reverse those trends associated with disaffection and low participation, especially in lower-income sectors.” According to Avendaño, with the compulsory vote it is possible to encourage participation and, as long as the citizenry participates, the competition between the political forces to obtain their support increases. What was happening in Chile was that the parties targeted only one type of voter, he argues, thus generating a segmentation in representation. “Greater participation is essential for the legitimacy of the democratic system and its strengthening,” adds the specialist.

The new law will debut with the election of the 50 councilors who will draft a new proposal for the Constitution, which will be held on May 14. The plebiscite to exit the previous constituent process on September 4, where those who rejected the text won with a large 62%, was carried out with the mandatory voting rule and nearly 85% of the electoral roll participated. For De la Fuente, the greatest risk that he observes with the reestablishment of compulsory voting points to the fact that “it will be impracticable if people do not observe that, if they do not go to vote, the sanction will actually be applied by the authorities.” The academic adds a challenge for the system as a whole: there are almost five million voters who have not gone to the polls in recent years and who are unknown to both experts and the political world, which does not have a discourse destined to this segment.

Avendaño adds that “an important contingent of voters will enter who show little interest in politics and who may at some point serve as a basis for populism of various kinds.” The professor from the Department of Sociology at the University of Chile assures, however, that this risk can be reversed in the medium term. “When compulsory voting becomes recurring, citizens take responsibility for their decisions, because they know that the fate of the country is at stake and, in that sense, they act with greater restraint,” explains the researcher.

Not everyone has agreed with the measure. The deputy of the left-wing Broad Front, Gonzalo Winter, who is close to President Gabriel Boric, has said that “we are forcing the poorest, through fines, to become interested in the party system” and the signal that Chile delivers is that “Democracy deepens when people go to vote under threat.” Regarding these criticisms, Avendaño assures: “It is good that it is so, because the parties are fundamental for the functioning of the democratic system and they are instances that should recover that condition of valid interlocutors.” For the academic, compulsory voting does not benefit the elites, but rather guarantees greater integration in deliberation and decision-making by citizens, unlike the voluntary suffrage that Chile leaves behind.