Chilean Interior Minister, Carolina Tohaexpressed his discontent on Monday with the Venezuelan government’s decision to expel diplomats from Chile and six other countries in the region, calling it “shameful” and “incomprehensible.” Tohá stressed that this measure “abandons” more than 700,000 Venezuelans living in Chile.

From La Moneda Palace, Tohá said that the Venezuelan government’s decision is worrying for several reasons. “It is another reflection of the critical situation that exists in that country, especially because it leaves the more than 700,000 Venezuelans currently residing in Chile unprotected,” Tohá said in a public statement.

For his part, Chilean President Gabriel Boric expressed his discontent on his X account, stressing that “the expulsion of our diplomatic mission from Venezuela is based on implausible arguments and shows a profound intolerance to divergence, essential in a democracy.”

Call for electoral transparency



Boric also called for the publication of the electoral records, stating: “In this case we have done nothing more than maintain what we believe to be correct: that the election results be transparent and verifiable by observers not compromised with the current government through the full publication of the records.” Boric insisted that until his message published on X this had not happened.

The Venezuelan government demanded this Monday that Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, Peru, Panama, the Dominican Republic and Uruguay to immediately withdraw their representatives from Venezuelan territoryin rejection of their “interventionist actions and statements” regarding this Sunday’s presidential elections, and also decided to “withdraw all diplomatic personnel from the missions” in these seven Latin American countries.

Tohá clarified that the decision does not imply a complete break in diplomatic relations, but “in practice it means that there are no diplomatic delegations in either country.”

Results of the elections in Venezuela



The National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela officially proclaimed Nicolás Maduro as president on Monday, after announcing on Sunday night that the Chavista, in power since 2013, won the elections with the 51.2% of the votes and 80% of the minutes counted.

The opposition candidate, Edmundo González Urrutia, obtained the 44.2% of the votesaccording to the first and only public report of the CNE, which did not specify which candidates the votes went to. 2,394,268 votes of which no reports were made.

Opposition leader María Corina Machado said on Monday that the majority opposition managed to obtain the 73 % from the minutes issued in Sunday’s presidential elections and that these show the victory of former ambassador González Urrutia with an “overwhelming” difference.

Gabriel Boric’s comments on the elections in Venezuela



Chilean President Gabriel Boric was one of the first leaders to demand transparency in the vote count of the elections in Venezuela in the early hours of Monday, a request that was joined by multiple leaders in the region.

Boric warned that the results offered by the CNE “are difficult to believe” and that his country will not recognize “no result that is not verifiable”.

Despite the expulsion of the diplomatic staff, Tohá said from La Moneda that the Chilean government “will not deviate from what is today the main objective of the international community: to ensure that the elections that took place a few hours ago in Venezuela have a transparent, validated result and that the will of the Venezuelan people is respected.”

“Our diplomacy will be focused on this objective,” the minister concluded.

