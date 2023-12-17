With more than 90% of the voting centers counted, the results of the referendum stood at 55.68% 'against' and 44.32% 'for'. This Sunday, Chileans went to the polls for the second time in just over a year to decide on a new Constitution. The text in question, prepared by defenders of General Pinochet's legacy, came to a vote after the rejection in 2022 of a first progressive proposal supported by President Gabriel Boric.

It is a clear rejection. With the first results revealed by the Electoral Service, observers, the Government and the opposition had already anticipated the result of the referendum. Chileans, who returned to the polls this Sunday to vote on a proposal for a new Constitution, have rejected it after having rejected a first proposal in 2022.

The revision of the Constitution of the Pinochet era (1973-1990), considered an obstacle to any significant social reform, had been agreed to respond to the 2019 social movement against inequalities, which left around 30 dead. A year later, Chileans had approved the drafting of a new Constitution with 80%.

However, after the rejection of the first proposal, Boric, who promoted the progressive Magna Carta project, suffered a second setback in May of this year, when the conservative far-right led the elections to elect the members who would make up the Constitutional Council in charge to draft the new fundamental law.

The right and extreme right presented this Sunday's vote as a referendum on President Boric, who capitalized on social unrest to be elected at the end of 2021, at 35 years old, as the youngest leader in the history of Chile. However, his popularity rating has declined since then.

A vote ignored by Chileans

This new referendum was carried out in the midst of an atmosphere of fatigue among Chileans. More than 340,000 people requested a dispensation from voting -because the referendum is mandatory-, which represents three times more than in the first vote in September 2022.

The authorities in charge of processing these applications reported that throughout this Sunday, thousands of people lined up at police stations to officially obtain their exemption and thus avoid fines for not participating in the process, to which 15.4 million people were summoned. citizens.

This information, added to the low participation abroad, highlights, according to experts, the electoral fatigue and apathy with which a large part of the Chilean population faced this new electoral event.

An even more conservative proposal than the current one

The new Constitution proposal reinforced the conservative nature of the text in force since 1980, especially on issues such as abortion and public safety. The text promoted by the extreme right and the right established a liberal and conservative vision of the country, in opposition to the first project submitted to a popular vote in September 2022 and rejected with 62%.

The final draft of the Council took up the concept of a “social state of law” coming from a preliminary text by a commission of experts, but according to the left and the center left, a minority in the Constitutional Council, this concept was emptied of its meaning by introduce several contradictory articles to this principle, such as the possibility of choosing between the private or public system in health, education and pensions.

Along these lines, the new wording effectively extended the validity of the Constitution bequeathed by the dictatorship by rooting the principle of the “subsidiary State”: the State intervenes in a secondary position, after the private sector, a notion noted for having strengthened social disparities. .

Among the controversies, the defense of “unborn life” stands out. According to its critics, this formula, supported by the extreme right, could call into question access to abortion, which has only been allowed in three circumstances since 2017 in Chile: rape, fetal inviability or risk to the woman's life. pregnant. In addition, the right has adopted the principle of “immediate expulsion” of foreigners who enter Chile irregularly, as well as the exemption of taxes on main homes, a measure that has been noted as beneficial for the most well-off households.

The leftist Frente Amplio coalition of the current president had announced its opposition to the text, arguing that it increases “inequalities, division and injustices.”

The first rewrite attempt between 2021 and 2022 was led by a predominantly left-wing 154-member assembly. Her text proposal was feminist, social, ecological, completely different from the current project. However, many Chileans considered that version too radical, especially regarding the rights granted to indigenous peoples, who represent 13% of the population.

The December 17 referendum became a springboard for the right ahead of the presidential elections at the end of 2025. An approval would have been celebrated as a victory by the far-right Republican Party. Since its creation in 2019, this party has had a great impact on Chilean politics by leading the first round of the presidential elections in 2021 and obtaining nearly half of the seats in the Constitutional Council in May 2023.