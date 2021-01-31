A second shipment with almost two million vaccines from the Chinese laboratory Sinovac arrived this Sunday at Chile to collect almost four million doses with which they will begin to launch an ambitious immunization process for 5 million citizens in the first quarter of this year.

This new arrival of CoronaVac vaccines occurs three days after receiving the first shipment of the five planned from the Chinese laboratory, which will add a total of 10 million doses agreed with the government by the conservative Sebastián Piñera.

This collection, plus the one that Chile has been carrying out since December with more than 154,000 doses of the vaccine from the Pfizer / BioNTech laboratories, will serve to launch a massive immunization process next Wednesday of the first doses – of the two that correspond to make both vaccines effective – of the population groups determined in the country’s vaccination schedule.

First, the government began to vaccinate health workers in critical units, then those over 80, and now it will continue. The objective is that by the end of March, about 5 million people have been vaccinated, mainly adults over 60 years of age, health workers and basic state service personnel.

Chilean President Sebastián Piñera received the first shipment of the Chinese-made coronavirus vaccine on Thursday. Photo: AFP

The start of the massive immunization process comes just when Chile registers an average of 4,000 daily infections and in recent days it has twice exceeded the hundred deaths from covid-19.

In addition, the authorities confirmed 28 cases of the variant that appeared in Great Britain, more contagious, and 18 patients with the variant that emerged in Brazil, which the authorities suspect is also more contagious.

In the last 24 hours, Chile reported 4,209 new cases of coronavirus and 113 deaths, adding 727,109 infections and 18,452 deaths since the appearance of the virus in March.

Chile agreed with Pfizer / BioNTech 10 million doses of its vaccine, with Sinovac another 10 million, with AstraZeneca more than six million, in addition to another four million doses committed to Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen and the global COVAX initiative.

At the moment, 56,579 people had received the first dose of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine and 10,315 the second, according to the Ministry of Health, of the 15 million that are scheduled to be vaccinated in the first half of the year, out of a total population of around the 18 million.

Source: AFP

CB